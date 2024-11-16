Mike Tyson’s bare butt exposed on live TV ahead of Jake Paul fight

No butts about it.

Mike Tyson’s bare butt was exposed on national TV during an interview ahead of his highly anticipated boxing match against Jake Paul.

On Friday, the retired boxer spoke to his son Amir about his predictions for the fight, saying he thinks it will be a “vicious win” for him.

Tyson then hugged and kissed the 27-year-old while telling him, “I love you.”

When he turned around to walk off, viewers got an eye full of Tyson’s bare cheeks in his jock strap.

The video went viral on X, shocking viewers everywhere.

“did i just see mike tyson’s bare ass on my screen,” asked one person.

“The only time my Netflix has worked the entire night, and they show me Mike Tyson’s bare ass,” added another.

“Netflix caught me off guard showing me Mike Tyson’s Ass like that outta nowhere why is bro walking around with his cheeks out,” said a third person.

“Mike Tyson ass is out, Serrano is fighting with an open gash, Netflix is buffering. this is truly a Friday night special,” wrote a fourth fan.

Tyson has been making headlines all week leading up to Friday’s fight.

On Thursday, he slapped Paul, 27, in the face during their weigh-ins.

After the dad of seven walked up to the scale, Paul got on his hands and knees and started crawling over to his opponent, who was only wearing socks on his feet, and stepped on his foot.

Following the incident, Tyson told the New York Post that Paul stepped on his toe because he “is a f–king a–hole.”

“I wanted to think it happened by accident. But now I think it may have happened on purpose,” he added.

“I was in a lot of pain. I had to reciprocate.”

Paul, on the other hand, brushed off the slap, telling media outlets that he “didn’t even feel it.”