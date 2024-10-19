Jake Paul has been cautioned that the mere presence of Mike Tyson could be enough to defeat him before they even step into the ring. The two are set to finally touch gloves on November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

The original fight was scheduled earlier this year, but ‘Iron Mike’ had to withdraw due to an ulcer flare-up in July. Despite concerns about his health, the 58-year-old boxing veteran insists he will be ready for the bout next month.

Tyson’s last professional match was back in 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride in the fifth round. However, he did face Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match four years ago.

On the other hand, ‘The Problem Child’, as Paul is known, has been quite active since his debut in 2020. He has already claimed victories over Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz in his brief career. He enters the fight with ‘Iron Mike’ fresh from a win over former UFC fighter Mike Perry in July.

In his prime, Tyson was renowned for his knockout power and trash-talking skills, often defeating opponents before they even entered the ring. As one of the greatest heavyweights in boxing history, many believe the 58-year-old can overcome Paul.