



Butterbean has cast doubt over Mike Tyson’s capability to square up against Jake Paul in their much-hyped fght next month. Real name Eric Esch, the 58-year-old ex-boxer – who boasts a formidable record of his own – hasn’t shied away from criticising the upcoming encounter between Iron Mike and the so-called ‘Problem Child’, set for November 15 at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas. He has previously slammed the event as a “scam”, bluntly claiming that the duo are “never gonna fight”. Over the past weekend, Esch, who has under his belt an impressive 77-10-4 knockout tally, voiced new concerns about Tyson’s readiness, claiming to AL.com: “I saw Mike about three weeks ago, and he looked pregnant.” Not stopping there, he audaciously added: “I would knock him out. He has no chin. The problem with those who have lost to Tyson is they didn’t challenge him.” Originally, Paul and Tyson were slated to lock horns on July 20, but Tyson had to withdraw due to health issues.

Consequently, YouTube sensation turned boxer Paul faced off against Mike Perry, a UFC fighter who recently made the switch to bare-knuckle boxing, reports the Mirror. After gaining a victory by sixth-round stoppage over Platinum Perry, Paul notched up his tally to an impressive 10-1. Promptly switching gears, he has since refocused his sights on Tyson, once termed the globes most formidable pugilist. A look back at Tyson’s career from 1985 to 2005 shows an exceptional professional record of 50-6-2(NC) with 44 knockouts, cementing his legacy among boxing’s greatest warriors. Tyson claimed the WBC heavyweight title a year after his professional debut by defeating Trevor Berbick, and added the WBA strap to his collection the following year with a unanimous decision victory over James Smith. The same year saw Tyson secure the IBF title after triumphing over Tony Tucker on points.

Throughout his distinguished career, Tyson has defeated notable opponents such as Frank Bruno, Michael Spinks, Carl Williams and Bruce Seldon. However, past his prime, the Iron one hasn’t participated in a professional boxing match since his 2005 defeat to Kevin McBride – only making a comeback for an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr in 2020 which ended in a draw after eight rounds. On the other hand, Paul has made quite a name for himself in the professional boxing world since his debut against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib four years ago. The younger brother of Logan Paul, aged 27, has faced and defeated tough competitors like UFC stars Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva. His only defeat was handed to him by Tommy Fury last February. Butterbean has been extremely outspoken about his desire to fight Paul in recent years, having lost a significant amount of weight in hopes of one final showdown in the ring. He first challenged Paul in March 2022, before reiterating his offer months later, stating that the young boxer “runs his mouth too much”.

In July 2024, Esch tempted Paul with a mouth-watering £1.5million winner-takes-all scrap, later pressing the boxer in August: “Are we gonna do this or what?” He has even hinted at a potential clash with Tyson, admitting to Chris Van Vliet: “I’m not trash-talking, I like Mike Tyson. But he’s actually small, he’s not a big guy. “He’s powerful, I have no doubt! The reason me and Tyson would be a good fight, Tyson wouldn’t be afraid. He’s come right at me, we’d go to the centre of the ring and we’d beat the s*** out of each other. It would be a hell of a fight to watch.”





