The two will step into the ring without any headgear, for eight, two-minute rounds – while they will wear 14oz gloves. Tyson has already been warned that he risks his health by stepping into the ring against Paul, who has impressive knockouts on his resume over the last 24 months.

Writing for the Conversation, Angela Ruskin University lecture Stephen Hughes expressed worry about the potential harm that hits to the head could cause Tyson. He admitted that while immediate effects could be minimal, Tyson could suffer ‘subdural haematoma’ – a condition where veins tear inside the brain.

The legendary heavyweight has posted numerous training videos since the fight was announced, looking to get in the best shape he possibly can. Meanwhile, Paul has been seen much bulkier than he has been in previous fights – moving up to heavyweight for the first time in his career.