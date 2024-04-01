Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr has revealed that the upcoming fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will not be an exhibition match, but a full-fledged fight. ‘Iron Mike’ is set to return to the ring on July 20 for a one-off bout against social media star Paul at the massive AT&T Stadium in Texas.

While the official rules for the fight are yet to be announced, Jones, who was the last person to fight Tyson, insists it won’t just be a glorified sparring session as some fans have speculated.

“The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight is not an exhibition, I’ve heard it’s been upgraded to a fight,” Jones shared during his chat with The Lunch Club. “If it’s a fight, it’s very intriguing how it may turn out because Jake Paul has gotten a lot better as a boxer over the days but Mike Tyson even at 58 or however old he is, is still Mike Tyson.”

Tyson and Jones previously fought for eight rounds in November 2020, with each round lasting only two minutes and no judges scoring the fight. YouTube sensation Paul also fought on the undercard during this event, where he knocked out NBA star Nate Robinson in his third professional fight.