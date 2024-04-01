Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr has revealed that the upcoming fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will not be an exhibition match, but a full-fledged fight. ‘Iron Mike’ is set to return to the ring on July 20 for a one-off bout against social media star Paul at the massive AT&T Stadium in Texas.
While the official rules for the fight are yet to be announced, Jones, who was the last person to fight Tyson, insists it won’t just be a glorified sparring session as some fans have speculated.
“The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight is not an exhibition, I’ve heard it’s been upgraded to a fight,” Jones shared during his chat with The Lunch Club. “If it’s a fight, it’s very intriguing how it may turn out because Jake Paul has gotten a lot better as a boxer over the days but Mike Tyson even at 58 or however old he is, is still Mike Tyson.”
Tyson and Jones previously fought for eight rounds in November 2020, with each round lasting only two minutes and no judges scoring the fight. YouTube sensation Paul also fought on the undercard during this event, where he knocked out NBA star Nate Robinson in his third professional fight.
“When I boxed him, he still punched like Mike Tyson. If he hits anybody square on the chin it’s going to be problematic,” Jones said. “I don’t care who it is. I like Jake Paul, he’s a good guy and he’s doing good with his boxing stuff. I think it’s a good promotional situation for him and Mike, they should go really good numbers especially having upgraded to a real fight.”
“If Mike comes out and does what Mike normally does, then it’s going to be a tough situation for Jake. If Jake can stay away from him for four or five rounds, then Jake has a chance but he’s going to have to do a lot of manoeuvring to stay away from him.”
Paul and Tyson are getting ready for their match even though it’s more than three months away. There’s going to be a big age gap between Paul and Tyson when they fight, with over 30 years between them.