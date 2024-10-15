



Mike Tyson has at last divulged the real reason behind his withdrawal from his scheduled scrap with Jake Paul in July. The 58-year-old heavyweight icon was primed to clash gloves with 27-year-old social media and boxing sensation Paul at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this summer. However, medical woes forced Tyson to step aside, paving the way for Mike Perry – a seasoned UFC combatant who pivoted to bare-knuckle brawling – to step in as the substitute adversary. Paul, known as ‘Problem Child’ in boxing corners, triumphed over Perry with a mighty sixth-round technical knockout, relentlessly targeting his opponent’s body from the get-go. With this victory, he pushed his ring record to an impressive 10-1. Following this bout, the focus has swiftly switched back to a Tyson-Paul faceoff, with both fighters now gearing up for their highly anticipated confrontation next month. Yet, the burning question remains: What led to Tyson’s initial exit from their first matchup? What triggered his health issues? And what condition is he in now regarding his fighting fitness?

What unfolded? During a trip from Miami to Los Angeles in May, Tyson experienced a sudden ulcer surge, leaving him feeling faint mid-flight. Paramedics responded to the incident involving Tyson, then aged 57, at LAX airport, confirming the situation. In a statement issued at that time, it was said: “Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.” Subsequently, Tyson has admitted to Mail Online that his culinary indulgences were to blame for the health scare: “I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick.”

What were the repercussions? The medical saga prompted doctors to strongly suggest Tyson take a break from training for a few weeks. Ordinarily, such a hiatus might not have fazed the seasoned fighter if it weren’t for a looming match. Alas, with a clash against Paul on the horizon in mere months, taking time off meant forfeiting crucial prep time that could have honed Tyson’s edge for the face-off. Choosing health over haste, Tyson stepped down from the impending fight, leaving Paul to claim victory over Perry within a brisk six rounds. In a turn of good fortune, Tyson has since cleaned up his diet, proudly announcing that he’s now in the clear regarding ulcers. Raring to go, he’ll square off against the internet star next month, putting in a gruelling six hours of daily training to ensure he presents the very best of himself, regardless of his years.

When will the rescheduled fight take place? Originally scheduled for July 20, the fight has now been moved to November 15. The ATandT Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will still host the event, with up to 90,000 fans expected to attend. The heavyweight professional bout is sanctioned by The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, meaning a win for Paul would take his record to 11-1. Paul has been remarkably active since turning professional four years ago, defeating numerous big names in combat sports, including ex-UFC stars Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. His sole defeat was a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury last February. Although Tyson was once a heavyweight world champion, he hasn’t fought professionally since his 2005 defeat to Kevin McBride. He did make a comeback for an eight-round exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr in 2020, which ended in a draw after going the full distance. With a total record of 50-6-2(NC), Tyson could enhance his record further if he triumphs over Paul next month adding to a long list of opponents he defeated in his prime, such as Frank Bruno, Michael Spinks, Carl Williams and Bruce Seldon, among others.





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!