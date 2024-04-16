



Boxing purists have called out the decision to name an undisputed super lightweight championship rematch contest as the co-main event to the upcoming exhibition between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. With a title on the line, pound-for-pound aces Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will face off once again in a repeat of their previous Fight of the Year contest in 2022.

With Taylor the current super lightweight holder, she faces the ultimate test against her unified featherweight world champion opponent. The former defeated Serrano in one of the most acclaimed contests of the century so far at Madison Square Garden nearly two years ago. It was a night to remember for “KT” in New York City as she triumphed via split decision in a bout that was later hailed by Sports Illustrated as the best of the year. Likewise, Sports Business Journal named the clash their Event of the Year, with a re-match having long coveted by fans. Now, enthusiasts have their wish, with their next meeting set to come at AT&T Stadium in July as the co-main event. Taylor said: “This is the rematch the world has wanted to see. The first fight in New York was obviously an epic occasion and it more than lived up to the billing, and I’m sure the rematch will be no different.”

Serrano was also in positive voice: “I promised my fans they would see this rematch after we made history at MSG and it feels like a dream come true to know that Katie and I are finally making it happen on the biggest stage possible to show the world what elite women’s boxing is all about. “While my focus continues to be on giving women the choice to fight with the same rules as men,” she continued, as the Puerto Rican icon revealed her enthusiasm over the prospect of stepping back into the ring with her old adversary. “I’ve always said that this is the one fight I’d go back to 10×2 for.” The announcement proved controversial with some fans, however, as one observer called out the decision to name this super lightweight championship title fight as the co-main event. The disgruntled individual said on Twitter/X: “Co main event what an absolute joke that is, the disrespect towards them two is shocking.”

Likewise, another irked fan added: “A legitimate undisputed title is under a illegitimate exhibition on the card. I understand why but it’s still strange an actual fight is below something that’s more of a show than a fight,” while one gave a more balanced take, adding: “I’m not a big fan of Jake Paul but his done more for women’s boxing than anyone bigger shows bigger purses bigger visibility. Paul and his fellow Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian spoke enthusiastically about the booking, saying: “When we announced Paul vs. Tyson, we stated that this would be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history and we’re here to deliver on a card worthy of that greatness. “Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor have proven that they are two of the biggest names in the sport, male or female and it’s only fitting for them to be a part of this massive global event. Anyone who witnessed their first battle knows the unforgettable atmosphere and performance Amanda and Katie bring when they step into the ring together, and this is sure to be a fight of the year contender again.

The pair added: “Bringing attention to women’s boxing has always been a priority for MVP and we are thrilled to give the world’s most-anticipated women’s boxing fight ever a crowning moment on Netflix. Thank you to Matchroom and DAZN for working with MVP and Netflix to make this historic fight come to fruition.” Likewise, upcoming opponent Tyson said: “Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are two of the best boxers in the world. I know they can both put on an incredible show, and I’m thrilled to have them join this card. These remarkable athletes will undoubtedly elevate the event with their global appeal and fan bases. “Adding one of the greatest fights in women’s boxing history to this unforgettable event is a true gift to fans. Saturday, July 20 can’t get here soon enough.”





