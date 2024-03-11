Mike Tyson’s upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul will feature the use of headguards and 18oz gloves, it’s been claimed. Heavyweight boxer Dereck Chisora has revealed the proposed rules for the controversial bout.

The fight, which will see Tyson come out of retirement for a one-off contest against YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, will be streamed on Netflix and both men are expected to receive substantial paydays. The fight is scheduled for July 20 at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, where over 80,000 spectators are expected.

However, British heavyweight Chisora has claimed that he knows what rules will be put in place for the bout, and has labelled them as a “f****** joke”. Speaking to reporter Radio Rahim, Chisora said: “I know for a fact they are using 18oz gloves and headguards if I’m not mistaken. I think so. So we’re watching a sparring match. It’s a f****** joke. You think I’m paying to watch that? “.

Boxers usually fight with 8 or 10oz gloves, while sparring with 14oz gloves to prepare for their bouts. While the gloves are heavier, they are filled with much more padding, taking significant power out of the blows so that fighters are not injured in training.