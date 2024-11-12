



Mike Tyson’s sparring partner, Mike Russell, has come out with a black eye after an intense sparring session ahead of the 58 year old’s clash with Jake Paul. The legendary former undisputed heavyweight world champion has brought in Russell along with Jett Blackwell to gear up for his bout against ‘The Problem Child’. Reports suggest these sparring partners were made to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements to keep Tyson’s fight preparations under wraps. Interestingly, this is the same team that assisted ‘Iron Mike’ in getting ready for his exhibition match with boxing great Roy Jones Jr four years prior. At 32 years old and boasting a record of 6-1, Russell has competed in both the heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions. He was also the man behind former UFC sensation Nate Diaz’s prep for his own battle with Paul last year. Despite Diaz being knocked down, he managed to go the distance with ‘The Problem Child’ in a decision defeat in Texas.

Speaking to ESNEWS earlier this year, Russell shared his thoughts on sparring with Tyson: “It’s one hell of an experience. I’ll tell you what, his power has not gone away at all.” On the topic of Tyson’s punch strength, the American disclosed: “They’re f****** heavy. One time… usually you have to get hit in a good spot for your vision to go, a chin or temple.” “One time he hit me in the eye, my vision went and I went ‘how the f*** did he hit me in the eye and my vision goes’.” In the build-up to their much-anticipated bout, Russell disclosed on a Netflix documentary that Tyson gave him a black eye during sparring and delivered a stark caution to ‘The Problem Child’: “Mike hits harder than anyone I’ve ever been in the ring with,” he admitted.

“I’ve only had two black eyes in my whole career, one other one and this one right here. Jake is walking into a problem. He says he’s the problem child but it’s going to be a problem for him on November 15.” As the heavyweight clash draws near, Tyson didn’t mince words about his adversary on a Netflix documentary: “I don’t think he has any idea what’s coming at him,” he declared. “He thinks I’m a wolf decrepit man coming at him; somebody with a bunch of arthritis built up in his bones coming to attack him. He’s going to have a big surprise. I’m just ready to get in there. I’m going to catch him with all this running bulls***. You can’t win by running, you’ve got to fight sometime.” The hotly anticipated heavyweight bout between two ring titans is set for a thrilling face-off on Friday, November 15, amidst the cheers of up to 80,000 spectators at the colossal AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The Friday night encounter promises an intense exchange of punches in a peculiar eight round battle with each lasting two minutes, deviating from the typical three-minute spans.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has given the green light to the fight. In a departure from the norm, the combatants will don 14-ounce gloves, which are on the heavier side. As the match draws near, some sceptics doubt whether the 58 year old legend is genuinely committed to the clash. During an engaging conversation with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, ‘Iron Mike’ disclosed his gruelling regimen: “I am training extremely hard, I do six hours a day. I start at 11am and might leave the gym at 5pm,” detailing his dedication. A bewildered Kimmel responded, seeking clarity: “Oh no. 11am? So that’s six hours straight, or is there a lunch break? ” To this, the boxing icon conceded there is indeed a brief interlude, eliciting a surprised reaction from Kimmel, who exclaimed: “Oh no.”





