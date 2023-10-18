Mike Tyson has seemingly found the job of his dreams after it was revealed that he is personally taste-testing dozens of cannabis-infused products for his business Tyson 2.0. The boxing icon has never been one to shy away from his love of cannabis and is now ensuring that all products meet his high standards.
Tyson 2.0 was formed by the boxing great alongside entrepreneur Chad Bronstein back in October 2021. The business was created off the back of Tyson’s love of cannabis which, according to the company website, Tyson used in his prime “to relax his body and focus his mind.”
Following its launch the business quickly gained in popularity and now sells various cannabis products in more than 100,000 retailers across 40 states and in 17 countries. The business generated headlines back in March 2022 after a range of weed gummies were released in the shape of former boxer Evander Holyfield’s ear. The gummies, which have a piece of the ear missing, are in reference to the iconic fight between the pair in 1997 which saw “Iron Mike” bite his opponent in one of the sport’s most iconic moments.
Despite the clear reference to Tyson’s time in the ring, it now appears that product design is not the only influence the boxing icon has on the business.
According to the CEO of Tyson 2.0, Adam Wilks, the former undisputed heavyweight champion has personally taste-tested each product before it goes out for sale. “Mike is always a part of the R&D process,” he revealed during a recent interview on the “ES Fancast.”
“When we launched Tyson 2.0, we’d get together with Mike every Sunday and try dozens of different strains, hashes, rosins, and edibles. It’s authentic. He approves every Tyson 2.0 product himself before launch.”
Tyson has always been vocal about his feelings towards drugs and revealed to The Standard that using narcotics would have made him a better fighter in the 90s. “Cannabis is good to workout on for me,” he said.
“I just wish I was smoking back when I was fighting – I really lost out there from an athlete’s perspective. [But] if I’d smoked during my boxing career, I probably wouldn’t have been so aggressive. I also like taking mushrooms and smoking before fighting. I take psychedelics every day, mushrooms.”
The boxer also made light of his Holyfield-related products, adding: “I can now regain what I lost because I’ve been so successful with Mike Bites and other ear-related merchandise. It’s like making lemon out of lemonade when you think about it because I got severely fined for the ear bite and all these years later it’s turned into a blessing.”
“People see it almost as slapstick comedy,” he added. “I’ve been making hundreds of thousands of dollars just from images of biting people’s ears. It’s just incredible and I’m very grateful. It could have been bad. It could have turned out really bad.”
Tyson’s latest venture has seen him reenter the ring and take on the role of coach as he helps train former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou to fight Tyson Fury on Oct. 28 in Saudi Arabia.