Lennox Lewis believes Mike Tyson will trounce Jake Paul – despite the veteran’s health woes and their age difference.
He may have hung up his gloves professionally back in 2005 following a loss to Kevin McBride, but Tyson is poised to shake the boxing world once again as he readies himself for a clash with YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Paul. Set against the backdrop of AT&T Arena in Arlington, the fight is brewing excitement for November 15, promising a spectacle for potentially 90,000 fans.
Initially planned for an earlier date, the bout faced postponement when Tyson suffered health setbacks, including an ulcer flare-up which temporarily halted his training. Reservations about the match are peaking, not least because of Tyson’s health scare but also owing to the 31-year age chasm between ‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Problem Child’.
While some observers favour the youthful vigour of Paul to clinch victory, Lewis – once a rival in the ring to Tyson – has expressed a different take. Earlier this year, the veteran fighter confided his views to The Guardian: “I’m concerned for Jake Paul. Tyson still knows how to punch, as you can see when he’s hitting a bag. If Jake Paul gets hit by one of those punches, he’s going to feel it. I know Jake Paul doesn’t want to get hit.
“Tyson comes forward and he knows how to cut off the ring. It could be a matter of time, as how good is Jake Paul’s defence? I saw Mike a couple of weeks ago and he looked good. He was walking around without a shirt and showing off his body so he’s getting ready.”
Lewis added that Tyson’s experience and skills would give him an edge over Paul: “He’s a boxer, he knows how to protect himself, he knows how to throw body shots, he knows how to cut off the ring.”
However, Lewis also noted that Tyson’s mobility and ability to keep up with the younger Paul would be crucial factors in the fight.
When asked about a potential rematch with Tyson, Lewis refused to rule it out, telling TMZ: “Let’s see how he makes out in this fight first. I have spoken to Mike, just about fighting. Let’s hope his health is ok. You can’t see things on the outside that may be affecting you on the inside. I wouldn’t want to say he is okay then all of a sudden something happens.”
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!