Lennox Lewis believes Mike Tyson will trounce Jake Paul – despite the veteran’s health woes and their age difference.

He may have hung up his gloves professionally back in 2005 following a loss to Kevin McBride, but Tyson is poised to shake the boxing world once again as he readies himself for a clash with YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Paul. Set against the backdrop of AT&T Arena in Arlington, the fight is brewing excitement for November 15, promising a spectacle for potentially 90,000 fans.

Initially planned for an earlier date, the bout faced postponement when Tyson suffered health setbacks, including an ulcer flare-up which temporarily halted his training. Reservations about the match are peaking, not least because of Tyson’s health scare but also owing to the 31-year age chasm between ‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Problem Child’.

While some observers favour the youthful vigour of Paul to clinch victory, Lewis – once a rival in the ring to Tyson – has expressed a different take. Earlier this year, the veteran fighter confided his views to The Guardian: “I’m concerned for Jake Paul. Tyson still knows how to punch, as you can see when he’s hitting a bag. If Jake Paul gets hit by one of those punches, he’s going to feel it. I know Jake Paul doesn’t want to get hit.

“Tyson comes forward and he knows how to cut off the ring. It could be a matter of time, as how good is Jake Paul’s defence? I saw Mike a couple of weeks ago and he looked good. He was walking around without a shirt and showing off his body so he’s getting ready.”