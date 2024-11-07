



Boxing icon Mike Tyson has shockingly revealed he thought his life was at risk after a terrifying moment on a flight, where he collapsed and coughed up blood. Facing off against Jake Paul in what’s anticipated as a tremendous clash, the former heavyweight champ was forced to delay the fight set for July due to an unforeseen medical crisis during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. Now 58, Tyson had to take immediate medical advice to rest before he could get back to training. He is now gearing up to step back into the ring to go toe-to-toe with Paul in Texas next week.

In a gut-wrenching recollection shared in a Netflix documentary, Tyson detailed the horrific experience: “A week and a half ago I was training and I was doing great but then all of a sudden I started feeling tired. I was explaining to my trainer: ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with me’. “Coming here from Miami on the plane, I went to the bathroom and I threw up blood. The next thing I know I’m on the floor, I was defacating tar. So I came here and they found I had a big ulcer, two-and-a-half inches, and it was bleeding. All my friends were calling me like I was dying.” “I asked the doctor if I was going to die and she didn’t say no. She said we have options though, and that’s when I got nervous. I can’t wait to get out of this motherf***er, man.

“God, I want to fight and start training. I don’t want to die in the hospital bedroom, I want to die in the ring. You wouldn’t believe what I endured from my ulcer. I lost 26 pounds, can you imagine that? I was so p***ed off because I had peaked. I was good, talking s***, ready. “ Tyson has not fought professionally since he retired on his stool after five rounds of his bout against Kevin McBride in 2000. He returned for an exhibition bout with fellow legend Roy Jones Jr four years ago with the rivals fighting to a bore draw,

Paul, on the other hand, has fought 11 times since making his debut in 2020, winning 10 while his sole defeat came against Tommy Fury last year. The YouTuber has predominantly faced former MMA fighters as he padded his record with wins over Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. His last outing saw him stop bare-knuckle boxer and former UFC star Mike Perry who stepped in to face Paul on the original date of his meeting with Tyson.





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!