



As MMA Pack indicated, negotiations for the fight in the Middle East are reportedly underway. Tyson, who retired from boxing in 2005, returned to the ring in 2020 for an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr, which resulted in a split draw. He’s been away from the ring since then, but his plans appear set to change The announcement came after Tyson said he never needed to fight again on his hot “Hot Boxin” podcast. Tyson reportedly turned down opportunities to fight Jake Paul, who offered $300 million for a PPV matchup, foreshadowing a “New school vs old school” event. In 2020, Tyson also shared that he was not interested in boxing against MMA fighters. He said: “MMA will always have more views and stuff than boxing, but boxers will always make more money than MMA fighters. That’s tricky,” he continued to Heavy. “That doesn’t make any sense.”

Emelianenko announced his retirement for the second and final time on Feb. 4, 2023, after losing to Ryan Bader in the first round of their fight for the Bellator Heavyweight championship. With a record of 41 wins, seven losses, and one no-contest, he vowed never to fight in the sport again. Since retiring, Tyson has resumed his career as a podcast host, actor and entrepreneur. He manages his Iron Mike Productions boxing promotion company and Tyson Ranch cannabis company. Even at the age of 57, Tyson still shares his training journey on Instagram, creating more online anticipation for his fans about his potential comeback. Emelianenko was elected to the Belgorod Regional Duma in 2010 after retiring from MMA. He served a five-year term as a deputy under the United Russia party. Throughout Emelianenko’s career, he gained a reputation as one of the most revered figures in mixed martial arts. The Russian heavyweight’s ascent in the sport was marked by his stoic demeanor and flawless technique in combat.

He gained international acclaim within the MMA community during the early 2000s, especially within Pride Fighting Championships, where his high-level judo and Sambo grappling skills heralded a period of dominance. Emelianenko remained undefeated for nearly a decade, vanquishing UFC legends like Mirko Cro Cop, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, and Mark Coleman while holding the Pride Heavyweight Championship for three years. Tyson quickly rose to fame in the 1980s as a dominant force in boxing, known for his lightning-fast style and devastating knockouts. He made history at 20 by becoming the youngest heavyweight champion.

The Brownsville native was renowned for his ferocity in the ring and dominance in the heavyweight division. He unified the titles and established himself as one of the most formidable fighters in the sport’s history. Tyson’s career has been marked by many polarizing moments. One of the most infamous was his bout with Evander Holyfield, in which he was disqualified for biting his opponent’s ear. Tyson bit Holyfield on both ears during the fight, which led to the revocation of his boxing license by the Nevada State Athletic Commission plus $3 million in fines and legal fees. He appealed the decision and the commission voted 4-1 in favor of reinstating his license on October 18, 1998.









