Boxing legend Mike Tyson has warned Tyson Fury that he needs to approach the upcoming bout with Oleksandr Usyk with utmost seriousness if he is to reclaim his heavyweight title.
The eagerly-awaited rematch, set for December 21 in Saudi Arabia, sees ‘The Gypsy King’ face Usyk again after suffering his first professional defeat at the hands of the Ukrainian fighter in May. Usyk’s victory marked him as the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in their 1999 showdown.
Fury, last week, admitted that it was Usyk’s destined moment to win during their explosive title fight. Speaking fervently at the rematch press conference, Fury expressed: “It’s actually been about four and half years – the Deontay Wilder II fight – since I was the underdog in a fight. I’m looking forward to a fantastic fight. Oleksandr won the first fight fair and square.
“It was very close last time. I’ll be a bit more focussed, a lack of complacency and I should do the job. Nothing drastic has to change. A bit more of the same, a bit more focused, and I will be victorious. Last time it wasn’t my time to win or God would have given me victory. I’m very happy Usyk got the decision. That was meant to be, and we’re going to find out what is meant to be on December 21.
“I believe it’s my time this time and all things that happen – positive or negative – are lessons and we must learn from these things as humans, boxers, fathers and husbands. What we know is to go out there and knock each other out and put on a show for the paying customer. I hope you guys will enjoy this fight as much as I will.”
In anticipation of the rematch, Fury has disclosed his strategy to make an impact and earlier this month stated his intention to alter his tactics in order to avoid leaving the outcome to the discretion of the judges. With the rematch just under two months away, luminaries within the boxing world have already begun to voice their opinions on the bout.
Speaking to talkSPORT ahead of his face-off with Jake Paul, Tyson expressed surprise at the result of the match and revealed what ‘The Gypsy King’ needs to do to ensure victory in December. “Hey listen, Usyk surprised everybody”, he commented.
“I think Tyson Fury played around too much, I think he needs to be taking this fight seriously and hopefully we get a different result to last time.”
In an exciting update regarding this year’s hotly anticipated sequel, confirmation has arrived that Fury has brought on board the rising heavyweight sensation Moses Itauma for his fight preparation efforts. At just 19, Itauma’s record remains unblemished, and he is set to exhibit his prowess in the ring against Demsey McKean during the highly awaited Usyk-Fury undercard bout.
Set to join as a sparring partner for two or three weeks at the start of Fury’s training camp, the heavyweight prodigy is poised to provide vital experience.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Itauma shared his perspective: “I’ve got my own fight to think about. We’re kind of similar styles, the likes of me and Usyk, we’ve kind of got a similar style so I feel like I’ll be very beneficial for [Fury]. It just complements me. It complements me but listen, I’m not going to go there just to help him. I want to gauge my ability off his ability. Obviously I’m looking forward to [that].”
