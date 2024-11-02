Boxing legend Mike Tyson has warned Tyson Fury that he needs to approach the upcoming bout with Oleksandr Usyk with utmost seriousness if he is to reclaim his heavyweight title.

The eagerly-awaited rematch, set for December 21 in Saudi Arabia, sees ‘The Gypsy King’ face Usyk again after suffering his first professional defeat at the hands of the Ukrainian fighter in May. Usyk’s victory marked him as the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in their 1999 showdown.

Fury, last week, admitted that it was Usyk’s destined moment to win during their explosive title fight. Speaking fervently at the rematch press conference, Fury expressed: “It’s actually been about four and half years – the Deontay Wilder II fight – since I was the underdog in a fight. I’m looking forward to a fantastic fight. Oleksandr won the first fight fair and square.

“It was very close last time. I’ll be a bit more focussed, a lack of complacency and I should do the job. Nothing drastic has to change. A bit more of the same, a bit more focused, and I will be victorious. Last time it wasn’t my time to win or God would have given me victory. I’m very happy Usyk got the decision. That was meant to be, and we’re going to find out what is meant to be on December 21.

“I believe it’s my time this time and all things that happen – positive or negative – are lessons and we must learn from these things as humans, boxers, fathers and husbands. What we know is to go out there and knock each other out and put on a show for the paying customer. I hope you guys will enjoy this fight as much as I will.”