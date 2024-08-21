



Mike Tyson appeared perplexed as he mixed up Tyson Fury with younger brother Tommy Fury as he answered a question about the fighter’s split with Molly-Mae Hague. The veteran former world heavyweight champion was involved in an ill-tempered press conference with his upcoming opponent Jake Paul ahead of their November bout.

The 58-year-old is gearing up to make his return to the boxing ring with his first professional contest in nearly two decades against a foe over 30 years his junior. The event, which is backed by streaming giants Netflix, has proved controversial in the combat sports community on account of the age gap between the pair. Originally set for July, the fight at Texas’ AT&T Stadium was postponed after the man known as ‘Iron Mike’ suffered a health episode on a flight back in May. Instead, Paul decided to face off against the BKFC and UFC star Mike Perry, dispatching of the fighter in the sixth round via a knockout. Now, the sights of ‘Problem Child’ are now fixed firmly on the glamour bout with Tyson – with the pair sitting down for a heated press conference in the lead up to the bout. However, their encounter did not go by without the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ seemingly getting mixed-up when talking about Tyson Fury. Pointless host Richard Osman offers to fight Jake Paul for £100m in Las Vegas Jake Paul says Mike Tyson ‘panicked’ after major rule change made for fight

“No-one knows the pain, no-one knows the pain of the heavyweight champion when he’s alone. I saw him falling down in the street, Tyson Fury, and stuff,” he said, mixing the superstar up with his younger sibling Tommy. “We beat ourselves up. We torment ourselves … you guys are going to tell me something?” Quickly noting the error made by ‘Kid Dynamite’ in this instance, the internet sensation then moved to clear things up by clarifying a couple of facts. He said: “It was actually his brother, his little brother Tommy. The one that Jake Paul fought. He broke up with Molly.” Replying to this detail from Paul, the legendary boxer then admitted to some confusion on the matter as he confessed: “I look at Molly – that’s a narcotic. Are you serious, man… stop f***ing with me,” before Paul added some sympathies, saying: “No, it’s sad, we’re all very sad.”

Previewing what promises to be an intriguing fight, Tyson also sad:”We’ve got a YouTuber fighting the greatest fighter who ever lived. He may have been in the ring with people who have the same intentions, but the actuality, no. As soon as I catch this guy its going to be totally over, he’ going to run.” Meanwhile, Paul said: “This is history; everyone is saying I’m going to get knocked out but what happens when I put this man to sleep? He’s saying its going to be my funeral, he’s saying it’s going to be my wake, he’s going to kill Jake Paul… I respect Mike Tyson but we’re not friends anymore, I’m knocking this […] out and we’ll see who’s dead.” “You had to go on your little menopause break and postpone the fight. What about that dog? I was ready before and you needed a little break, does your tummy hurt still?” he said of Tyson needing to postpone the fight, with Tyson adding: “I feel a lot better now.”





