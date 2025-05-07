



Mike Tyson has savagely hit back at Floyd Mayweather Jr. following Mayweather’s controversial claim that he has exceeded the achievements of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Ali, widely revered as one of boxing’s most influential athletes and a cultural icon, is renowned for his reign in the ring including claiming the lineal heavyweight title three times. His epic ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ clash with George Foreman remains etched in sporting history. Tyson considers Ali’s time in the sport unsurpassable. Even Ali himself acknowledged Tyson’s prowess, admitting he would have likely faced defeat against the now 58-year-old in a hypothetical match-up. Mayweather, speaking to First Post, unabashedly proclaimed his own supremacy in the sport. “I feel like I’ve done just as much in the sport as Ali,” Mayweather declared confidently. “It is hard for a guy like me, still sharp at 38. No disrespect to Ali, but I feel like I am the best. Ali lost in his career to Leon Spinks. He lost some other fights and is still known as the greatest. That is what it is.”

Mayweather’s bold remarks have ignited controversy across social media platforms, leaving Tyson incredulous. In a YouTube interview, the former heavyweight champion labelled the American boxer “delusional”. “He’s very delusional, he can’t listen. If he was anywhere near that realm of great Ali he’d be able to take his kids to school by himself,” Tyson commented. “He can’t take his kids to school by himself and he’s talking about he’s great? Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people, greatness is being accepted by the people. He can’t take his kids alone to school by himself. He’s a little scared man… a very small scared man.”

Mayweather hung up his gloves in 2017 with an unblemished professional record of 50-0, after triumphing over ex-dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor in a highly anticipated crossover fight. Throughout his illustrious career, ‘Money’ Mayweather has vanquished a host of marquee fighters, including Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Shane Mosley, Ricky Hatton, and Oscar De La Hoya. Despite stepping away from professional bouts in 2017, Mayweather has been drawn back to the thrill of the ring, engaging in several exhibition matches in recent times.

Meanwhile, Tyson, another pugilist often hailed as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, seized the heavyweight crown with a ferocious victory over Trevor Berbick in 1986 when he was just 20 years old. His career concluded in 2005 following a defeat by Kevin McBride. Yet, at 58, Tyson stunned the boxing community last year by announcing a comeback, squaring off against Jake Paul, who has transitioned from YouTuber to boxer. Regrettably, Tyson couldn’t reclaim the magic of his heyday during the bout. Despite failing to deliver a knockout, it was the ‘Problem Child’ who emerged victorious on points with relative ease.





