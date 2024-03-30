Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“I won’t offend you in any way, it will just be two fighting men getting in and exchanging punches – and the best man will win on the night. Really look forward to hearing from you Logan, and when you speak to your brother Jake wish him all the very best. God bless you both.”

It was a respectable video by Egan, as most professional fighters have been against the Paul brothers ever since they transitioned into combat sports. However, it may also be a ploy to get a response out of John Fury, whom Egan has been calling out.

Egan has been ignored by Fury despite pushing for a fight with Tyson’s dad. John has been linked with the Paul brothers after Jake fought his son, Tommy, and Egan may be hoping that turning his attention to Logan either secures a fight on July 20 or gets John to finally reply.