



Boxing legend Mike Tyson has expressed his shock at Canelo Alvarez’s decision to turn down a £48 million offer to fight David Benavidez. Despite fans’ excitement over the potential match, Alvarez chose not to face the American boxer.

Benavidez, a two-time WBC super middleweight champion with an impressive 28-0 record, seemed like an inevitable opponent for Alvarez, one of the division’s most powerful forces. The Mexican is the first and only boxer in history to become an undisputed champion at super middleweight, holding the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO titles along with Ring magazine’s belt. After his victory over Jermell Charlo in September, he is now looking for his next opponent but appears unwilling to face Benavidez. This refusal has caused controversy, with even Tyson weighing in. The-57 year-old was stunned by Alvarez’s reported rejection of such a huge purse. He said: “I can’t believe what I just heard. Canelo rejected 60 million dollars to fight Benavidez, who is a tremendous fighter, young, strong, with hunger and Mexican pride.

“What’s wrong with Canelo? Is he afraid of losing? Doesn’t he want to give the fans the fight they want to see? Don’t you want to give the fans the fight they want to see? Do you not respect the legacy of the great Mexican champions who faced the best regardless of the money? … This is a shame for boxing and for Mexico. “If I were him, I would accept the fight with Benavidez and show the world that he is the best. But it seems he doesn’t have the courage to do it. It is a shame because he has a lot of talent, but he lacks heart.” Tyson is ultimately disappointed by Alvarez – who possesses a 60-2-2 record – and suggests it is reflective of the era of boxing. ‘Iron Mike’ was clearly reminiscing of a time when fighters – himself included – would fearlessly battle any challenger to defend titles.

Alvarez is the sport’s most popular fighter and perhaps the biggest pay-per-view draw in boxing, but he has turned away from an enticing bout against Benavidez while a clash with fellow top-five pound-for-pound member Terence Crawford appears to be off the table. The 33-year-old is reportedly locked in negotiations to enjoy an all-Mexican Cinco de Mayo weekend fight against unbeaten countryman Jaime Munguia. Munguia, whose record stands at 43-0 with 34 KOs, is a former 154-pound world champion who participated in six title fights between 2018 and 2019 before moving up in weight. He sensationally defeated former middleweight title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko by unanimous decision in June 2023.





