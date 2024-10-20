



Mike Tyson has made Butterbean eat his words, as new footage has dropped of the heavyweight boxer training hard for his fight against Jake Paul. Iron Mike will be taking on influencer-turned-boxer Paul on November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in a bout that many have claimed to be controversial due to the significant age gap between the pair. While Tyson looks to have been training hard for the fight, ex-professional boxer Butterbean – real name Eric Esch – had criticised the American’s body shape, claiming the 58-year-old looked “pregnant”. Butterbean previously said: “I saw Mike about three weeks ago, and he looked pregnant.” He then added: “I would knock him out. He has no chin. The problem with those who have lost to Tyson is they didn’t challenge him.”

However, Tyson has shown up these critical words from Butterbean, as he released behind-the-scenes footage of himself training hard for the fight – looking in better shape than ever. In the video posted on social media platform X, Tyson is working out his neck muscles in a modern weight machine – with his body looking a lot more lean and muscular than it had before. He captioned the video: “While Jake keeps talking, I’m going to keep training. Going to f*** him up.” As the veteran boxer continues to train for the November 15 fight, it looks like 27-year-old Paul is also working hard in the ring as he reportedly broke an unwritten rule in boxing during a sparring session. Paul shared a video of himself knocking his sparring partner down strong right hook, before speaking directly to the camera as he said: “Don’t try charge at me Tyson.”

This footage has been deemed controversial as it is somewhat of an unwritten rule to share any sparring footage to the public. This is due to the training ring being considered a sanctum for fighters, and should be used as a place to hone in on your skills – and not for public call-outs to your opponent. The fight between Paul and Tyson has not come without controversy itself, with many big names in boxing – including Butterbean – dubbing it a “scam” and not a real bout between professionals.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is among the people criticisng the fight, as he claims nobody really wants this fight to happen. Speaking to The Sun, Hearn said: “I don’t think there’s one boxing person that really wants this fight to happen. So, they’re looking at it from a different angle, they’re looking at it from numbers, they’re looking to it for hype and I get it. I understand that this freak show may well do good numbers.”





