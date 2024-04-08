Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nonetheless, he is not underestimating Paul. Offering an insight into his mindset entering the event, he explained: “I have a weird personality – I don’t think it’s weird though. Whatever I’m afraid to do, I do it. That’s how it is.

“I was afraid of the Roy [Jones Jr. fight]. And I said ‘Let’s do it.’ Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it. That’s my personality. Right now, I’m scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become, because it’s reality. And in reality, I’m invincible.”

Tyson continued: “I always believed that adversity and nervousness pretty much catapulted me into success. If I didn’t have these feelings, I wouldn’t go into this fight. I have to have these feelings to fight. Without them, I would never go in the ring.”