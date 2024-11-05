Roy Jones Jr has expressed his belief that Mike Tyson will gain an advantage from the shorter rounds in his forthcoming heavyweight bout against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.
The match, set to occur on November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, will feature Paul and Tyson battling it out in a professional face-off with eight two-minute rounds – a departure from the typical three-minute rounds. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has already sanctioned the fight.
Both fighters will be wearing 14-ounce gloves, which offer more padding than standard gloves.
Tyson’s last professional fight was in 2005 against Kevin McBride. After retiring from the sport following that match, he did participate in an exhibition match with Jones Jr four years ago.
On the other hand, Paul, also known as ‘The Problem Child’, made his boxing debut in 2020 and has since made waves in the sport. The young American has claimed victories over Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz, among others.
His only loss in the ring came last year when he lost to Tommy Fury on points. However, he has since rebounded with significant wins over Diaz, Andre August, Ryan Bourland, and Mike Perry.
Paul recently challenged his legendary opponent to a 10 three-minute round match following public demand, but the rules will remain unchanged. With the regulations now firmly established for next Friday’s showdown, Jones Jr, a former opponent of Tyson’s, believes the 58-year-old will benefit from the arrangement.
Jones Jr is confident that the shorter rounds will benefit Tyson’s stamina. Speaking to MMANYTT, he recalled: “When I boxed him four years ago, we did two-minute rounds, and, surprisingly, he didn’t lose energy; he kept the same pace.”
In the same conversation, Jones Jr shared his thoughts on the much-anticipated bout. Despite some thinking Paul’s youth might give him an edge, the seasoned boxer believes Tyson has what it takes to triumph in Texas.
“I believe in Mike, likely via decision. But if he wants to finish it, he can. Yet, if he’s just looking to enjoy the fight, he might take it slow and have some fun”, he remarked. “I’m not worried about Mike and his age. Mike is still hard to hit, and he hits like a truck.”
While Jones Jr remains upbeat, some fans are sceptical about ‘Iron Mike’s’ commitment to the fight.
In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Tyson revealed his rigorous training schedule: “I am training extremely hard, I do six hours a day. I start at 11am and might leave the gym at 5pm.”
Kimmel, taken aback, questioned: “Oh no. 11am? So that’s six hours straight, or is there a lunch break?” Tyson conceded there was a brief intermission, prompting a surprised reaction from Kimmel: “Oh no”.
