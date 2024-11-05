Roy Jones Jr has expressed his belief that Mike Tyson will gain an advantage from the shorter rounds in his forthcoming heavyweight bout against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The match, set to occur on November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, will feature Paul and Tyson battling it out in a professional face-off with eight two-minute rounds – a departure from the typical three-minute rounds. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has already sanctioned the fight.

Both fighters will be wearing 14-ounce gloves, which offer more padding than standard gloves.

Tyson’s last professional fight was in 2005 against Kevin McBride. After retiring from the sport following that match, he did participate in an exhibition match with Jones Jr four years ago.

On the other hand, Paul, also known as ‘The Problem Child’, made his boxing debut in 2020 and has since made waves in the sport. The young American has claimed victories over Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz, among others.