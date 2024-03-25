



Mike Tyson has been taunting Jake Paul while training for their summer fight. The boxing legend is ramping up his preparation for a big comeback against the YouTuber. They will fight on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Tyson, who will be 58 when he fights, stopped boxing nearly 20 years ago but had an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020. But Tyson has warned his opponent fighting is no joke when sharing pictures and videos of his training on Snapchat. “Jake Paul, where you at? ” Tyson said in one photo after working out. He also said: “Fighting is a sport: if you’re not humble, it’s going to bring humbleness to you.”

Earlier this month, Paul beat Ryan Bourland without much fuss making his record 9-1. ‘The Problem Child’ also knocked out basketball player Nate Robinson during the event where Tyson fought Jones. Tyson’s taunt comes amid scepticism surrounding his training videos. But Tyson’s coach, Rafael Cordeiro, who is famous in MMA, says fans shouldn’t worry about Tyson being ready for the fight.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Cordeiro expressed his confidence in the two-time world champion. “I believe we don’t have to be concerned about it. We’re talking about a two-time world champion,” he said. “The guy didn’t have 20 fights in two years, he knows how to fight. He’s fought against the best guys in the world. When he steps inside the ring he knows what to do. It’s not something new for Mike, and this fight is no different. “He works hard every single day to go in there and try to knock Jake out from the beginning to the end. This is his style, nobody has taught Mike Tyson how to fight. He’s going to prove that in July. You can see fire in his eyes when he trains, and he will never give less than that. I truly believe it is going to be a great show.”





