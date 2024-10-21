



Boxing legend Mike Tyson could be gearing up for a thrilling rematch with Evander Holyfield as he readies himself for a return to the ring. Tyson, 58, is slated to square off with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in his first professional bout since 2005. The contentious match is set for November 15 and will be broadcast live on Netflix, with an anticipated crowd of up to 90,000 at the AT&T Stadium. Paul, 27, has amassed a 10-1 boxing record against various influencers and MMA stars, while Tyson last donned his gloves against Roy Jones Jr in their 2020 exhibition match. However, the veteran’s decision to return to the ring has enticed Holyfield to consider a comeback. The two boxing giants were embroiled in a notorious heavyweight feud, which peaked when Tyson infamously bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear during their 1997 rematch for the WBA title. A third bout never materialised, but ‘The Real Deal’ seems eager to follow Tyson’s lead, potentially setting the stage for one of the sport’s most unexpected rematches.

Misfits boxing co-president Mams Taylor revealed in a talkSPORT interview that Holyfield had explored the possibility of taking on KSI (4-1). The YouTube star has been at the forefront of influencer boxing, known for his clashes with Logan Paul and Tommy Fury, but his Misfits promotion declined a fight with the 62-year-old. “I know Holyfield contacted us about fighting KSI,” Taylor said. “Again, we wouldn’t do that. It needs to be two evenly-matched fighters at an even age. If it was Mike Tyson or Evander Holyfield for all the money in the world we wouldn’t do that. I think it’s ironic because the cornerstone of Misfits Boxing is on a higher moral ground than some parts of traditional boxing.” The rivalry between Holyfield and Tyson remains one of the most storied sagas in the sport, with Holyfield notching up an 11th-round TKO victory over Tyson back in 1996. Their subsequent bout has gone down in infamy as the ‘Bite Fight’ when Tyson was disqualified in the third round for biting off part of Holyfield’s ear.

Tyson hasn’t dismissed the possibility of stepping back into the ring following his bout against Paul and was even keen on a reunion with Holyfield in 2020. When Holyfield was asked a similar question last year, the former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion was also prepared to face Tyson for a third time. “Well, if we do fine. My whole thing is it’s not all about me, it’s about both of us,” Holyfield told The Sun. “We do it, make some money that we probably wouldn’t be able to make, so the big thing is finding something that we both can do that we understand that it’s not a fight. It’s showing some kind skills, showing skills but it’s not a real fight. We’re not trying to kill each other.” Since agreeing to fight Paul, Tyson has not been short of offers to continue his comeback trail. Heavyweight legend Butterbean has expressed his desire to confront ‘Iron Mike,’ while ex-undisputed champion Lennox Lewis is prepared to rematch Tyson, provided he wins against Paul next month.





