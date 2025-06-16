



Boxing fans will have to give up their hopes of seeing Mike Tyson back in the ring after he made it clear he’s retiring for good. Content with leaving the sport behind, Tyson is now focusing on expanding his burgeoning cannabis business. A 58-year-old Tyson laced up his gloves for the first time in nearly two decades to take on Jake Paul in Arlington, Texas, last year. The comeback, however, didn’t go to plan as Tyson suffered a unanimous-decision loss over eight two-minute rounds. Speculation swirled about potential future bouts for ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ following his return. However, the former unified world heavyweight champion has expressed his desire to step away from the sport. Tyson declared he would “never” consider another boxing return after his bout with Paul. And he explained that was the very motivation for his last fight.

“That’s why I did the last fight,” Tyson told the New York Post (via The Mirror US) before delivering an eight-word explanation. “So I never have to do it again.” Despite the setback against Paul and the criticism he faced, the £15million payday illustrates why Tyson was tempted back into the ring after such a long hiatus. Critics worried his return might damage his reputation as one of boxing’s all-time greats. The 30-year age difference didn’t deter fans from flocking to the event in November 2024. Netflix streamed the bout in a historic move that drew an average audience of 108million viewers globally. However, the fight failed to deliver the anticipated toe-to-toe battle many hoped for. Tyson couldn’t keep up with his opponent’s fitness, allowing Paul to dominate from a distance without facing much threat of his own.

Tyson said after the fight he wasn’t ready to hang up his gloves and was on the lookout for more bouts. He even challenged Jake’s elder brother, Logan, who boldly responded: “I would kill you, Mike.” Tyson shared this newest update while touring a US Drug Enforcement Agency lab in New York City. He donned a DEA coat as he explored the premises alongside US Attorney for New Jersey, Alina Habba. This visit was part of an initiative to highlight Habba’s campaign against the trafficking of lethal drugs like fentanyl and other opioids. While Tyson and Habba agree on the perils of such substances, their views on drug use aren’t entirely in agreement.

Habba, who became acquainted with Tyson and his wife Kiki at a UFC event, commended the boxer for being one of the more responsible advocates of drug use. But she also acknowledged the “real toxic problem” plaguing the United States. Tyson’s legal cannabis firm, TYSON 2.0, was established in 2021 and provides a variety of products that are lawful across much of the US and ’16 other countries’. Forbes reported the company generated £110m in revenue in 2023, a figure that is anticipated to increase as Tyson becomes an increasingly significant figure in this secondary industry.





