A representative for Mike Tyson has come forward to refute Jake Paul’s claim that the 58-year- old boxing legend was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Tyson’s highly anticipated return to the ring in November saw him face off against the social media personality turned boxer.
Although many believed the former world champion could turn back the clock, his age became apparent on fight night. Tyson’s performance began to decline after the second round, and he failed to land any significant blows for the remainder of the bout.
Despite not securing a knockout, Paul coasted to a unanimous decision victory in Texas. In a recent conversation with Adin Ross, Paul shocked the boxing world by claiming that Tyson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s but was ‘cured’ by smoking toad.
“Ayahuasca is really good for your brain as well. And same with toad! Toad cured Tyson’s Parkinson’s so that he could come back and fight.” When asked to explain how it worked, Paul replied, “You smoke it.”
His comments quickly went viral online, prompting Paul to clarify the situation on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 28-year-old social media sensation wrote: “Bruh…Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinsons..WTF. Why the f*** is the internet so stupid for. I misspoke. Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do.”
In response to Paul’s remarks, representatives for Tyson have refuted claims that the former heavyweight world champion is suffering from Parkinson’s disease.
“Mike is happy and perfectly healthy. He doesn’t have Parkinson’s or any other illness,” a spokesperson for the 58-year-old informed TMZ. While there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, various treatments are available to alleviate symptoms, including supportive therapies such as physiotherapy, medication, and surgery.
Last month, Tyson expressed concern about his recovery from the Paul fight, telling the New York Post: “I feel pretty good. I don’t know if I’m 100 per cent recovered, but I feel good.”
In December, the boxing veteran confessed he couldn’t recall much of the bout though: “I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out. I haven’t watched the fight. You know what I remember… coming back from the first round and Jake was doing some sort of bow… that’s the last thing I remember.”
He continued: “I wasn’t tired, I wasn’t sweaty. I went to the house we were staying in, I left the house with my wife and kids, went to the after-party then went back.”
Boxing enthusiasts were taken aback when Tyson decided not to pull out of his bout with Paul for a second time. The match, originally slated for July, was postponed as ‘Iron Mike’ had to sideline his anticipated comeback after an ulcer flared up during a flight.
In a candid tell-all with Fox Nation, Tyson laid bare the real reason he couldn’t back down from the fight. “I haven’t thought about that [if it weakened him]. I was worried about getting sued, you know, because I was like, God, they’re going to sue me if I don’t do this fight,” Tyson confessed.
“I had a bloody ulcer, like three inches. Kept bleeding and bleeding. And I had to have, what, 10 blood transfusions. Each time I do this, I was like the same doing Roy Jones as doing this one. My wife sees me screaming because my body is in so much pain. And I come home, I’m like, ah, ah. I promise I wouldn’t do this to myself.”
