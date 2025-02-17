A representative for Mike Tyson has come forward to refute Jake Paul’s claim that the 58-year- old boxing legend was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Tyson’s highly anticipated return to the ring in November saw him face off against the social media personality turned boxer.

Although many believed the former world champion could turn back the clock, his age became apparent on fight night. Tyson’s performance began to decline after the second round, and he failed to land any significant blows for the remainder of the bout.

Despite not securing a knockout, Paul coasted to a unanimous decision victory in Texas. In a recent conversation with Adin Ross, Paul shocked the boxing world by claiming that Tyson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s but was ‘cured’ by smoking toad.

“Ayahuasca is really good for your brain as well. And same with toad! Toad cured Tyson’s Parkinson’s so that he could come back and fight.” When asked to explain how it worked, Paul replied, “You smoke it.”

His comments quickly went viral online, prompting Paul to clarify the situation on social media. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 28-year-old social media sensation wrote: “Bruh…Mike Tyson didn’t have no Parkinsons..WTF. Why the f*** is the internet so stupid for. I misspoke. Meant he used toad to heal his pain. He has spoken about it many times. Just like I do. Just like many do.”