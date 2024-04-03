



Boxing great Mike Tyson has said he’s “scared to death” about his upcoming fight with Jake Paul, but he thinks being nervous is good for him. ‘Iron Mike’, will be boxing again on July 20.

He’s going to fight Jake Paul, who became famous on YouTube before turning his attention to boxing. The pair will meet at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas in a money-spinning bout streamed live on Netflix. Tyson last fought in November 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. He’s confirmed his new fight with Paul is being classified as an exhibition, so it won’t count on their official boxing records. Tyson shared his thoughts with Fox News, admitting he is “scared to death” but expects that feeling to subside by fight night. He said: “I have a weird personality – I don’t think it’s weird though. Whatever I’m afraid to do, I do it. That’s how it is.

“I was afraid of the Roy [Jones] fight. I was 100 pounds overweight, I was however old, 54, 53, and I said ‘Let’s do it.’ Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it. That’s my personality. “Right now, I’m scared to death. I always believed that adversity and nervousness pretty much catapulted me into success. If I didn’t have these feelings, I wouldn’t go into this fight. “I have to have these feelings to fight. Without them, I would never go in the ring. As the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it’s reality, and in reality, I’m invincible.”

The fight against the YouTuber-turned-boxer has caused plenty of debate. Despite facing criticism from boxing purists for his transition to the ring, Paul has impressed Tyson. “I saw a YouTube of him at 16 doing weird dances. That’s not the guy I’m gonna be fighting,” Tyson said. “This guy is gonna come, he’s gonna try to hurt me, which I’m accustomed to, and he’s gonna be greatly mistaken. Dislike him? I do not have no grudges against him, he’s beautiful – not from that perspective.” Details of the fight have emerged, with the bout set to take place in an eight-round exhibition, meaning no winner will be declared. Rounds will likely be reduced to two minutes, and both fighters will likely wear larger gloves for safety. Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, has confirmed that headgear will not be used.





