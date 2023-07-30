



Former heavyweight boxing icon Mike Tyson has called Jake Paul his “hero” on the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s new Netflix special. While appearing on “Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child” Tyson was full of praise and believes Paul has helped to breathe new life into the sport.

Paul’s documentary comes ahead of his next fight against former UFC champion Nate Diaz. The documentary provides a behind-the-scenes look at the American’s rise to fame over recent years, including his recent bouts in the ring since turning professional in 2019. The documentary sees a number of famous faces in the boxing world take part, including former WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight champion Tyson. Widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time, Tyson believes that Paul is one of the sport’s most influential fighters. “He’s not a villain – he’s an anti-hero, not a villain,” Tyson said as he admits he relates to Paul’s personality. “He does hero s***, but he just don’t go by hero’s laws, you know?

“Listen, he did more for boxing than some of the champions did. I’m a fan of people that know how to put a**** in seats. “Those are the guys I look up to. I like to see him talking s***, the blond-haired, blue-eyed cute kid that’s getting mean. ‘F*** you. You can’t fight, you’re a piece of s***. You’re nothing.’ That’s beautiful. That sells papers. You’re entertaining us. You’re the champ. You’re my hero. “So gotta keep this guy bright because he’s gonna save boxing as long as he continues to fight. He got the light. You know? He’s touched, he’s got the light.”

Tyson wasn’t the only boxing personality who was quick to praise Paul. John Fury, the father of boxers Tommy and Tyson Fury, was also impressed with the 26-year-old. John Fury is no stranger to Jake Paul, having witnessed him take on Tommy back in February when the younger Fury won via split decision. Speaking ahead of the bout in February, John Fury said: “To be honest with you, I know we’ve had to play our part and Tommy’s had to play his part, but Jake and his brother – I’m in awe of the guys, they’ve killed it. “I’m thinking ‘check out the business brains on these guys.’ At the end of the day, who would have thought it would have been this big? And they’ve made us part of it. I have to hold back emotions. The Furys and the Pauls now are locked in together in folklore. It was divine intervention. This thing was meant to happen.” ‘Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child’ is available to stream via Netflix now and comes out ahead of his fight against UFC star Nate Diaz. The duo will box at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on August 5.





Source link