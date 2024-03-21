



Mike Tyson plans to throw “knockout punches” at Jake Paul in their controversial summer bout. Tyson, 57, will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, 27, on July 20. The event will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be streamed live on Netflix.

Although Tyson is a former heavyweight champion, many boxing fans and pundits are concerned about the age gap between the two fighters. Tyson, known as ‘Iron Mike’, has also been spotted using a walking cane and wheelchair in recent years. Yet the veteran is determined to prove his fitness ahead of his fight with Paul by uploading videos of his training regime to various social media platforms. One of Tyson’s most recent posts was published on Snapchat and saw him use a 9kg medicine ball. In the video, Tyson walks up to the ball and slams it into the ground nine times before taking a second to catch his breath, showing signs of exhaustion. He then throws the ball three more times and walks away. Although Tyson doesn’t speak, the video is captioned. Tyson wrote: “Back to it. Round after round. High-intensity exercises like this are a solid form of cardio. Cardio doesn’t mean you have to go for a run or use all the cardio equipment in the gym. All depends on your goals and abilities.

“I love these medball slams because of the explosive aspect. These transfer well into boxing, because in boxing you have to be able to throw fast and quick KNOCKOUT punches.” Tyson also asked fans what their “favourite form of cardio” is before the video ends. Despite his training videos, many people are concerned that Tyson isn’t fit enough to fight a man 30 years younger. He’s even been accused of faking his training videos. Ex-UFC middleweight contender Chael Sonnen posted on X after seeing one clip: “In the future, if you’re ever going to spend five seconds hitting mitts, as a way of making the audience believe you’re doing a training session, make sure you splash water on your face and T-shirt first.” The only way for Tyson to silence his critics is by stepping into the ring and beating Paul, who is the bookies’ favourite for the fight. Tyson, who was known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet” during the peak of his boxing career, was the undisputed heavyweight champion between 1987 and 1990. He’s remembered as one of the greatest boxers of all time after winning 50 of his 58 professional bouts, with six defeats and two no-contests.

Yet Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since losing to Kevin McBride in June 2005. His most recent exhibition fight came in November 2020, when he faced old rival Roy Jones Jr in a draw. It’s unclear if Tyson’s fight with Paul will be classed as a professional match. Paul, meanwhile, boasts a 9-1 record since making his professional debut in January 2020. Yet most of those bouts have been against former MMA fighters or little-known professional boxers. Paul’s only fight against a recognised boxer, Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy, ended in defeat. Fury, who is best known for appearing on reality TV show Love Island, won the fight via split decision. As such, it’s unclear whether Paul is capable of beating a fighter of Tyson’s stature – or whether Tyson is fit enough to beat a man more than half his age. All will be revealed on July 20… should the fight go ahead.





