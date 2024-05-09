



Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson has significantly changed his diet in preparation for his upcoming fight with Jake Paul. Tyson is now consuming raw meat ahead of the bout, which will take place in Texas this July.

The controversial match was confirmed last week as a professional fight, with both fighters’ results going on their respective records. The fight will consist of eight two-minute rounds, and Paul will have a nearly 30-year age advantage over Tyson, who will be stepping into the ring at 58. This comes four years after Tyson’s last fight and almost two decades since his last professional appearance. Despite posting several short videos of his training sessions showcasing his powerful and speedy punches, questions about Tyson’s stamina have been raised. However, when asked on the Damon Elliott Show why he appeared in such good form, Tyson responded: “Raw meat. I have to eat it now because my opponent is going to be raw meat.”

In addition to changing his diet, Tyson revealed last month that he had given up sex and smoking weed in anticipation of his return to the ring. “I’m living my life disciplined now, so I’m fight disciplined now,” he told Forbes. “In probably six weeks, I haven’t gotten high or had sex. It’s just discipline, it’s doing what you hate to do but doing it like I love it. I hate not being able to not to smoke but I’m doing it like I love it. I hate not being able to sleep with my life but I’m doing it like I love it, because I want it I won’t do it.” Despite Tyson’s reign as the heavyweight world champion, Paul has had 10 professional fights, winning nine, with his only loss against Tommy Fury last year. His record primarily consists of matches against athletes from other sports and ex-MMA fighters.

Tyson came out of a 15-year retirement in 2020 to fight Roy Jones Jr. The two legends ended up in a dull draw after eight rounds, following rules similar to those applied when Tyson takes on Paul. Throughout his career, Paul has faced various opponents, ranging from fellow YouTubers to NBA stars and MMA fighters. Notable among his adversaries are former NBA dunk contest champion Nate Robinson and ex-UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Paul stepped into the ring against Ryan Bourland in his last fight that took place at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Paul easily defeated Bourland with a first-round TKO. Despite initially predicting a second-round knockout, Paul managed to dispatch Bourland even sooner, overwhelming him with a barrage of punches that forced the referee to halt the contest at the 2:37 mark of the first round.





