



Initially, Paul showed understanding for Tyson’s reasons for delaying the fight, wishing the former world champion a swift recovery. The 28-year-old also expressed his “love” and “respect” for Tyson, which didn’t surprise boxing fans given the pair’s amicable history. However, this friendly atmosphere soon soured when footage surfaced online of Tyson partying just weeks after announcing his injury. Paul’s manager, Nakisa Bidarian, revealed on MMA Hour that the Problem Child was annoyed with his opponent’s behaviour. At the time, Bidarian said: “He’s doing great and Jake is p***** because he sees in Europe, living life, doing appearances, celebrating his birthday and he’s like, ‘I thought he was injured, what’s going on?’

“I talked to team Tyson yesterday and they said he’s back, not doing boxing training but doing strength and conditioning and he feels great.” Tyson’s postponement of their bout left Paul feeling frustrated as it stalled his progress towards a world ranking from the World Boxing Association and the World Boxing Council. It later emerged that Tyson’s poor diet was to blame for the delay, as he told the DailyMail.com: “I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick.” He started eating clean, albeit still vaping, and the bout got back on track later in 2024. Now, months on, the 11-1 Paul is gearing up for a return to the ring to face another former champion, Chavez Jr, the son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. At the press conference, Paul confidently declared he will “embarrass” Chavez Jr and intends to elevate his standing in the sport.

Paul said: “This fight has been brewing for quite some time now. The fans have wanted to see this, and I want to continue to elevate and raise the level of my opponents. “This is a former world champion, and he has an amazing resume following in his dad’s footsteps. This guy is a great fighter, and I want to test myself against the best in the world. “I’m going to shock the world once again and prove how good and how powerful I am. This is his toughest fight to date, and I’m going to embarrass him and make him quit like he always does.”





