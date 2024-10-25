



Mike Tyson has chillingly branded himself a “natural-born killer” in the build-up to his sensational return to the boxing against Jake Paul. The formidable pugilist, who has not fought since a 2020 exhibition with Roy Jones Jr, is set to make an explosive comeback on November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tyson – with a record of 50 wins, 6 losses and 2 no contests – is renowned for his unparalleled punching power and unorthodox movement that dominated the sport during its golden days. The 58-year-old titan feels ready to unleash fury against the younger generation, confident in his enduring capabilities. His adversary, YouTube-sensation-turned-professional-boxer Paul, boasts a record of 10 victories and a single defeat since making his boxing debut four years ago. This fight should be a storied chapter in both fighters’ careers as they gear up to face off in what promises to be a blockbuster event.

As fans raised concerns over Tyson’s condition following a recent training footage ahead of his bout with ‘Problem Child’ Paul, speculation also swirls around Tyson’s future prospects, with hints of a possible next fight already rumoured, reports the Irish Star. In a stark pre-fight statement caught on video for Netflix, which will stream the event live, the ageing yet still formidable Tyson declared his intent, contrasting himself with Paul. In a trailer for the documentary covering their upcoming battle, Paul can be heard saying: “Mike, I love you, but I’m going to take your throne brother.” In response, Tyson, with a cheeky laugh, issued a bone-chilling response of: “He’s a manufactured killer, I’m a natural-born killer.” WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS FOUL LANGUAGE.

Iron Mike has had a remarkable career in the boxing ring over the years, securing victories over Tony Tucker, James Smith and Trevor Berbick to win the WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles. His historic fight record also includes two bouts with Evander Holyfield, a memorable clash with Lennox Lewis, two TKO victories over Frank Bruno and a knockout of Michael Spinks. However, since his 2005 defeat to Kevin McBride, Tyson hasn’t fought professionally, leading many fans to question whether he can still compete at the top level as he nears 60. His most recent exhibition match was a 2020 ‘Lockdown Knockdown’ against Jones Jr, which the WBC declared a draw after eight rounds – but there’s no denying that ‘Iron’ Mike appeared as fast and powerful as he did in his prime during that bout.

Tyson was originally scheduled to fight Paul in July, but had to pull out due to an ulcer flare-up that interrupted his training. Instead, Paul took on former UFC star turned bare-knuckle boxer, Mike Perry, whom he defeated in the sixth round via a technical knockout before turning his attention back to Tyson. The 27-year-old YouTube sensation has certainly made a splash since his professional debut against AnEsonGib in 2020 – defeating a host of top UFC talents such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva to amass an impressive 10-1 record. His sole defeat was handed to him by Tommy Fury last February, in a match that was deemed a split-decision in favour of Tyson Fury’s brother.





