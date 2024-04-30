Mike Tyson introduces double ban to prepare for Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson has abstained from sex and smoking marijuana ahead of his return to the boxing ring this summer. Tyson is now less than three months away from fighting Jake Paul, who is 30 years younger than him, and is already deep into his training program in preparation.

Tyson has revealed that he has already not smoked, nor had sex in six weeks while in training camp as he prepares himself to get in the best shape possible before stepping back into the ring.

The legendary heavyweight, who will be 58 by the day of the fight, has already been warned against accepting the showdown with Paul, being told he is putting his health at risk by agreeing to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer, but he looks to be taking the fight extremely seriously – posting numerous training videos to his social media platforms.

And Tyson looks to be adopting the same strategy as he had throughout his prime. Tyson admitted that he abstained for over five years during his rise to the top of the heavyweight world in the 1980s and 90s.