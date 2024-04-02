



Mike Tyson hit back at critics of his upcoming fight with Jake Paul, insisting other boxers are jealous of the viral attention the bout is receiving. Paul and Tyson are set to meet before 80,000 fans at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium while millions are due to tune in as the fight will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.



Paul, who recently defeated Ryan Bourland with a dominant KO, has already faced former UFC stars Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Ben Askren during his young career, but is missing a big boxing name on his record. The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter has been criticised throughout his career thus far for failing to fight ‘real’ boxers – but he will now face heavyweight icon Tyson. The 57-year-old – who will be 58 when he steps into the ring – has not fought since hosting an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, a spectacle that drew huge pay-per-view numbers as the American returned to action for the first time since 2005. The contest is being billed as the ‘biggest fight of the 21st century’ with anticipation mounting. But some, including UFC icon Conor McGregor and Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn, have spoken out against the bout due to fears regarding the immense 30-year age gap between the fighters.

Tyson, though, is unfazed. According to TalkSPORT, he said: “I’m 58, and what? I’m getting billions of views from just talking about fighting. Everybody, even most of the athletes, they’re jealous… You couldn’t sell out an arena. “Who at 58 can sell out an 80,000-seat arena? Why do you think he wants to fight me and not anybody else? All the boxers want to fight him. But if he fought them, the only people that will come are the people that like him. Their parents might not even come watch them.” Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn, who has clashed with Paul in the past, has condemned the fight. He believes the sideshow event threatens to diminish Tyson’s legacy and is somewhat concerned for the former world champion’s health.

“For me, it’s really sad because Mike Tyson was one of my idols growing up, and to see him fighting at 57, 58… but I also understand that a lot of people are going to tune in and watch,” Hearn told Mail Sport. “It’s an entertainment event, Netflix, great to see them involved in boxing. I think it will do really well. But it’s just not really one for me.” He added: “I don’t think you should be fighting at 57 years old. But also the guy was one of the greatest ever fighters. Why do you want to go in at five percent of what you were and lose to a guy like Jake Paul? He shouldn’t have to do that, but the world is the world we live in.” Paul, who boasts a 9-1 record (6 KOs), will face Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) on 20th July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.





