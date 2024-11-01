Mike Tyson has teased the possibility of continuing to fight beyond his upcoming clash with YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul.
The iconic former undisputed heavyweight world champion called time on his professional career in 2005, famously retiring after a defeat by Kevin McBride where he quit on the stool. However, ‘Iron Mike’ made a comeback to the ring four years ago for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.
Tyson, hailed as one of the all-time greats in heavyweight boxing, boasts a record of 50 wins, 6 losses, and 2 draws. In his heyday, the now 58 year old was a dominant force, often seeming invincible. He etched his name into the history books as the youngest ever heavyweight champion at just 20 years old, following his knockout victory over Trevor Berbick in 1986.
His illustrious career saw him triumph over other boxing greats such as Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, and Frank Bruno. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the ring, with Tyson’s bout against Paul set for Friday, November 15, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, potentially drawing a crowd of 90,000.
Despite many thinking this might be a one-off appearance in the ring, Tyson has hinted at more to come. Speaking to talkSPORT, when questioned about future fights, ‘Iron Mike’ stated: “It’s a possibility”.
The boxing world is abuzz with speculation as former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis hints at a possible rematch with Mike Tyson. The two titans clashed in 2002, where Lewis emerged victorious with an eighth-round knockout, successfully defending his WBC, IBF, IBO, and Ring heavyweight world titles.
Now, over two decades later, the prospect of ‘Iron Mike’ seeking to even the score has been met with intrigue, as ‘The Lion’ Lewis appears open to the idea of a second bout.
In a conversation with TMZ, Lewis teased: “Let’s see how he makes out in this fight first. I have spoken to Mike, just about fighting. Let’s hope his health is ok. You can’t see things on the outside that may be affecting you on the inside. I wouldn’t want to say he is okay then all of a sudden something happens”.
Meanwhile, Tyson himself, speaking to Fox Sports in 2020, entertained the idea of stepping back into the ring with Evander Holyfield for a third showdown, saying: “Absolutely. Holyfield, Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder.”
Yet, when probed about a serious bid for a heavyweight world title, Tyson dismissed the notion, stating: “Hell no, I’m talking about exhibitions man. Helping people and stuff, that’s bigger than a title. The title’s nothing man, it’s not even real gold – it’s tin and metal.”
