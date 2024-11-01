Mike Tyson has teased the possibility of continuing to fight beyond his upcoming clash with YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul.

The iconic former undisputed heavyweight world champion called time on his professional career in 2005, famously retiring after a defeat by Kevin McBride where he quit on the stool. However, ‘Iron Mike’ made a comeback to the ring four years ago for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson, hailed as one of the all-time greats in heavyweight boxing, boasts a record of 50 wins, 6 losses, and 2 draws. In his heyday, the now 58 year old was a dominant force, often seeming invincible. He etched his name into the history books as the youngest ever heavyweight champion at just 20 years old, following his knockout victory over Trevor Berbick in 1986.

His illustrious career saw him triumph over other boxing greats such as Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, and Frank Bruno. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the ring, with Tyson’s bout against Paul set for Friday, November 15, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, potentially drawing a crowd of 90,000.