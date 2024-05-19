Mike Tyson has posted a picture of himself and Jake Paul at their pre-fight press conference, noting that his upcoming opponent seems to be sizing him up for the cameras.

“Keep staring I know I’m beautiful,” Tyson captioned the photo on Instagram. The former world heavyweight champion, who will turn 58 in June, is set to return to the ring against 27 year old Paul the following month.

This follows a tense face-off in Texas on Thursday evening. At one point, with Tyson’s back turned, Paul mimicked pulling out a gun and shooting at his rival.

The bout on July 20 will mark Tyson’s first since an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr in 2020. His last professional fight was nearly two decades ago, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride in June 2005.

Paul, on the other hand, is at the beginning of his boxing career, having made his debut in 2020. The younger fighter, who boasts a 9-1 career record, responded to the crowd after being met with boos in Texas.