Mike Tyson, the former ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’, is set to fight YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul in a match that will be streamed on Netflix. Despite the high stakes, Tyson has “zero concerns” about his legacy being tarnished by the outcome of the fight.

According to an associate of Tyson’s, the fight with Paul has been three years in the making and only became a reality once a TV deal was secured. Several boxing, TV and streaming networks were reportedly approached about pay-per-view deals before Netflix signed on.

The source, who lives in Vegas, revealed that part of the promotion for the fight involves Tyson and Paul, who have become friends, ‘ramping up the hatred’. The insider said: “Mike’s job is to sell the fight…that is why you are seeing these boxing videos making him look very menacing and as powerful as before.”

The insider also admitted: “Let’s be honest here. Mike is doing this for the payday. It is a huge global event and gives him and his businesses huge exposure.

“He feels that this bout is not really connected to his career and momentous feats in the 1980s. While fans may think he is still that killer who destroyed so many men, this is more of a ‘sparring’ experience.