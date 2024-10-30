



Boxing legend Mike Tyson has dubbed his upcoming fight with Jake Paul as “Jake’s wake”, signalling his readiness to return to the ring. ‘Iron Mike’, who hasn’t participated in a professional bout since his 2005 match against Kevin McBride, is gearing up for the showdown despite health concerns. Tyson had to withdraw from the original date due to an ulcer flare-up during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May. However, he has resumed training and assures fans of his readiness for next month’s fight. In recent months, Tyson has kept his preparations under wraps but has shared snippets of his training sessions. In one video, he can be seen knocking down his sparring partner with a powerful left hook, prompting his coach, Rafael Cordeiro, to end the session.

A fired-up Tyson responded: “You sure? You f****** sure? ! ” before declaring “I’ve got a lot in me” and warning his opponent, ‘The Problem Child’, that he’s “I’m just getting started.” Boxing legend Mike Tyson has taken to Instagram to share a glimpse into his training sessions ahead of his highly anticipated bout against Jake Paul. In the clip, Tyson can be seen putting in some intense work, prompting many of his fans to express their excitement and admiration for the boxing icon. One fan commented: “This has got me all fired up and inspired. I cannot wait”, while another warned Paul: “Jake…. still time to call this off, bruh”. Others praised Tyson’s enduring prowess, saying: “A lion is a lion, no matter how old you are. You are a winner, dear Mike” and “Bro is 60 and move like 16”. Tyson’s post also caught the attention of his upcoming opponent, Jake Paul, who responded with a mix of praise and trash talk: “Fair play Mike. You look incredible. Hulk s***. But I’m still f****** you up in 20 days.”

When asked about his motivations for fighting Tyson, Paul explained that it’s all about making history and proving his doubters wrong. “Making history. This is what it’s all about for me, man. I’m a kid from Ohio. “They’ll never give me credit. That’s the way it is. If I was walking on water, they would say it’s because I couldn’t swim. And this is to make history. The people think I’m going to get knocked out by this strong, powerful guy.” he said. “All the people in my comments say, ‘look at his power. He’s going to get KO’d.’ This has taken a chance to fight somebody as vicious as Mike can be. You got to risk it for the biscuit. That’s the name of the game.”





