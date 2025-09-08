



Mike Tyson has already called out Floyd Mayweather’s “delusion” ahead of their spectacular clash, which is set for spring 2026. The fight has been confirmed by both icons and will mark Tyson’s first fight since he came out of retirement to take on Jake Paul in November last year. With trash talk between the pair no doubt about to accelerate, it appears ‘Iron Mike’ has already landed the first glove when it comes to verbal sparring. Tyson savagely criticised Mayweather Jr, 48, back in May, following the latter’s bold claim that he was better than the late, great Muhammad Ali. In a YouTube interview, Tyson was quick to lay into his American counterpart. “He’s very delusional, he can’t listen. If he was anywhere near that realm of great Ali he’d be able to take his kids to school by himself,” Tyson said. Continuing his tirade, he added: “He can’t take his kids to school by himself and he’s talking about he’s great? Greatness is not guarding yourself from the people, greatness is being accepted by the people. He can’t take his kids alone to school by himself. He’s a little scared man… a very small scared man.”

Ali is the only fighter to win the lineal heavyweight championship on three occasions and his legacy includes legendary showdowns like the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ against George Foreman. During an interview with First Post from years prior, Mayweather had confirmed his belief that he’s the bigger star out of himself and Ali. “I feel like I’ve done just as much in the sport as Ali,” he said. “It is hard for a guy like me, still sharp at 38. No disrespect to Ali, but I feel like I am the best. Ali lost in his career to Leon Spinks. He lost some other fights and is still known as the greatest. That is what it is.” Mayweather hung up his gloves in 2017 with an undefeated professional record of 50-0 after beating former dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor in a crossover clash. The fighter dubbed ‘Money’, thanks to his £297million net worth, has conquered some major names over the years, including Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Shane Mosley, Ricky Hatton, and Oscar De La Hoya. Despite retiring, Mayweather couldn’t stay away from the squared circle and has been involved in several exhibition fights over the last few years.

Tyson, who is also regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time, seized the heavyweight championship against Trevor Berbick back in 1986 at just 20 years old. He ended his career in 2005 after a loss to Kevin McBride. Yet the 59-year-old stunned the boxing world last year after announcing his return, taking on YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul. Tyson was unable to roll back the years on fight night, however, as he lost on points. The astonishing reports of a face-off between Tyson and Mayweather were confirmed by both last week. Tyson told TMZ: “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening.” Mayweather, however, remains supremely confident about taking on Tyson. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” he said.





