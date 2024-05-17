Mike Tyson bizarrely admitted that watching footage of Jake Paul when he was dancing as a 16-year-old gave him an “erection” during their Texas press conference. The pair are scheduled to fight on July 20 but as they traded insults some strange quips came out on stage.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul initially said that he wanted to “kiss Mike’s big juicy lips”, before the stunned 57-year-old responded: “He wanted to kiss me? That’s so ironic that he said that because I saw pictures of him dancing at 16, doing that little dance on YouTube and for some reason I had an erection.”

Paul was undeterred by the comment but those inside the venue were perplexed by Tyson’s awkward comment as they went back and forth to preview the Netflix showdown.

Three days after the pair squared up, the tone was much darker in Arlington when Paul was booed and jeered loudly by the crowd, as Tyson joined in before the pair addressed concerns about the legitimacy of their upcoming clash.