



Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson has promised to knock out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in their upcoming bout next month. The pair were initially set to fight earlier this year, but Tyson had to withdraw due to an ulcer flare-up. However, the 58-year-old is back in training and confident he’ll be ready for the ring next month. The showdown will take place on November 15 at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas, with up to 90,000 spectators expected. Despite criticism over the significant age difference between the two fighters, with Tyson being 31 years older than Paul, the match is going ahead. Concerns about Tyson’s health have been raised, especially after he recently confessed to having difficulty walking post-sparring.

Paul enters the fight fresh from a victory over Mike Perry, while Tyson hasn’t participated in a professional match since his loss to Kevin McBride in 2005, although he did compete in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr four years ago. Ahead of their impending clash, Tyson and Paul have intensified their verbal sparring. As their training reaches its zenith, the hype has further escalated. An intriguing turn was presented by a clip shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter. It featured inflatable caricatures of ‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Problem Child’ engaged in a heated exchange.

“I can put this little YouTuber to sleep” declared Tyson’s inflatable double, whilst Paul’s retorted, “You, yeah you! Watch me put rusty Iron Mike to sleep, live on Netflix.” As his showdown with Tyson looms less than four weeks away, Paul has meticulously analysed footage of the seasoned fighter’s past bouts. He anticipates Tyson will attempt “to trap me on the ropes and then get blows off to angles on each side.” Quizzed on his strategy, Paul responded confidently: “To just box on the outside and then use my footwork to be more agile and get him chasing me and then attack him when he’s out of position. That should frustrate him.”

Some sceptics think the veteran boxer isn’t fully committed to the fight, but during a recent sit-down with Jimmy Kimmel, Tyson insisted on his rigorous regime: “I am training extremely hard, I do six hours a day. I start at 11am and might leave the gym at 5pm,” he declared. A visibly surprised Kimmel responded, “Oh no. 11am? So that’s six hours straight, or is there a lunch break? ” Tyson confirmed there’s a brief intermission, to which an astonished Kimmel exclaimed: “Oh no.”





