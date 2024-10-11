



Mike Tyson has confessed that his diet was the culprit for his withdrawal from the initial bout with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The 58-year-old boxing legend was set to face ‘The Problem Child’ in July, but an ulcer flare-up forced him to step back from the match. He had to halt training on medical advice, but he’s now back in the gym and assures he’ll be ready to take on the 27-year-old next month. The contentious face-off between the two celebrities is slated for November 15 at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas, with a potential audience of 90,000 spectators. The fight will be recognised as a professional heavyweight division match.

Since the rescheduling of the fight, there has been widespread criticism within the boxing community about the decision to proceed with the match, with concerns raised about Tyson’s health. In a recent chat with Mail Online, ‘Iron Mike’ disclosed that he is now ‘ulcer-free’, attributing his previous health problems to his diet. “I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick,” he admitted. However, Tyson has now pledged to avoid ‘processed foods’ and maintain a ‘clean eating’ regimen for his upcoming showdown with the young American. Discussing the potential impact of his upcoming fight on his storied legacy, conveyed a distinct disinterest in external opinions. “I didn’t take this fight for legacy,” he declared. “I think legacy really, to my perspective, legacy is ego. Who gives a f*** how people think about them when they are gone? I’m dead. I can’t value off what somebody might think about me when I’m dead, so it means nothing to me.”

Now rid of his ulcer and adhering to a clean diet, Tyson seems primed for action against the internet superstar. Despite this, some followers remain skeptical about his commitment to the bout with Paul. The boxing icon, aged 58, told Jimmy Kimmel that his training regimen is intense, spanning six hours daily. “I am training extremely hard, I do six hours a day. I start at 11am and might leave the gym at 5pm,” Tyson affirmed. Upon hearing this, an astounded Kimmel queried, “11am? So that’s six hours straight, or is there a lunch break?” Tyson conceded a brief pause in his schedule, eliciting a gasp from Kimmel: “Oh no.” Elsewhere in their conversation, when queried whether he planned to be high for the encounter with Paul, Tyson responded: “I’m going to be so high off life, yeah.” As Kimmel pressed on about marijuana use, Tyson acknowledged: “That’s a possibility, too,” leading the host to joke, “My bet is getting lower as we talk.”

Tyson hasn’t stepped into the professional ring for almost two decades. His last bout was against Kevin McBride in 2005, where he faced a fifth-round defeat. On the other hand, Paul, the boxing sensation, made his debut in 2020 and has been a regular competitor since then. With a track record of 10-1, the American’s sole loss was to Tommy Fury last year. ‘The Problem Child’ is set to face ‘Iron Mike’ following a victory over ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry in July.





