



Former undisputed heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson has dismissed the idea that money is his motivation for his upcoming bout with Jake Paul. The boxing legend, 58, is set to make a sensational return to the ring against the young American on November 15 at the ATandT Stadium in Texas, with up to 80,000 fans expected to attend. The pair were originally scheduled to face off in July, but ‘Iron Mike’ had to pull out after an ulcer flare-up during a flight. Despite health concerns, Tyson insists he’s ready to step back into the squared circle next week. Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since his defeat to Kevin McBride in 2005, and his last victory was in 2003 when he knocked out Clifford Etienne in the first round. However, he did participate in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr in 2020, which ended in a predictable draw after eight rounds.

As for ‘The Problem Child’, Paul has made waves in the sport since his professional debut in 2020. He enters the fight fresh from a knockout win over former UFC star Mike Perry in July. With a professional record of 10-1, his only loss so far has been to Tommy Fury last year. At 58, boxing icon Mike Tyson insists his ring return isn’t motivated by money. Tyson’s current earnings are mainly from his cannabis ventures; instead, he seeks the thrill of risk by facing Jake Paul. “I could be waiting on a check every day from cannabis,” Tyson remarked at Cage Wars MMA event, “That’s bulls*** for me. I’m a man; I want to go out there and I want to expose myself to risk. Sometimes I want to see who I really am. I want to see what I’m really made out of. I want to perform in front of the world. To me, that’s all I ever knew how to do since I was 14. This fight is not going to change my life financially enough. This is just what I want to do.”

Tyson has also recently confessed to still battling health issues, admitting difficulty in walking but determined to reach peak condition for the fight: “It’s hard to walk right now,” he stated. “But two months from now I’m going to be perfect. The fight is won in the gym. Listen, I’ll do anything that will help me. I’m going to enjoy my time here tonight with all my childhood friends, and the hell with Jake Paul”. Despite facing a barrage of criticism since the fight was confirmed, 27 year old Paul has refuted claims that money is the main motivation behind their clash. “Making history. This is what it’s all about for me, man”, he declared. “I’m a kid from Ohio. […] They’ll never give me credit. That’s the way it is. If I was walking on water, they would say it’s because I couldn’t swim. And this is to make history. The people think I’m going to get knocked out by this strong, powerful guy”.





