Mike Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight world champion, has revealed that his popularity is the driving force behind his decision to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. It’s been almost two decades since Tyson last stepped into the ring in 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride.
Following that match, an emotional Tyson announced his retirement in a post-fight interview that has recently resurfaced online ahead of his bout with ‘The Problem Child’. Although Tyson did participate in an exhibition match against boxing legend Roy Jones Jr four years ago, there have been concerns about his health leading up to the fight with Paul, who is 31 years his junior.
These worries were amplified when Tyson had to withdraw from the original fight due to an ulcer flare-up and was advised by doctors to cease training. However, he has since returned to the gym.
The showdown between Paul and Tyson is set for November 15 at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas. ‘The Problem Child’ enters the fight fresh off a knockout victory over Mike Perry in July. With a record of 10-1, Paul’s only loss in the sport was to Tommy Fury last year.
The highly anticipated event is set to be streamed live on Netflix, with millions of viewers expected to tune in from around the world. The showdown between the two fighters is predicted to draw a crowd of over 80,000 fans.
Tyson’s popularity has played a significant role in these ticket sales, which is why he’s taking on the 27 year old opponent. In a recent interview with talkSPORT, when asked about his decision to fight now, ‘Iron Mike’ responded: “58. I’m going to fight in the biggest arena ever and it’s going to be sold out, and who else can do that”?
When questioned about what it means to sell out such a large stadium in the States, he said: “It makes me feel like I have to perform. They’re giving me all that inspiration and letting me know that ‘boy, you’ve got to perform tonight’. It’s time to perform.”
In the same interview, the 58 year old addressed concerns about his health given the imminent fight. “Everything is sorted out”, he assured. “I had an ulcer problem. I was eating bad food”. When asked if he’ll be ready for November 15, ‘Iron Mike’ confidently replied: “Thank god”.
These comments followed a conversation with Mail Online, where Tyson admitted that his diet was responsible for his past health issues. “I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick,” he confessed.
However, he has since changed his dietary habits, avoiding ‘processed foods’ and ‘eating clean’ in preparation for his bout with the young American.
