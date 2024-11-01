Mike Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight world champion, has revealed that his popularity is the driving force behind his decision to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. It’s been almost two decades since Tyson last stepped into the ring in 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride.

Following that match, an emotional Tyson announced his retirement in a post-fight interview that has recently resurfaced online ahead of his bout with ‘The Problem Child’. Although Tyson did participate in an exhibition match against boxing legend Roy Jones Jr four years ago, there have been concerns about his health leading up to the fight with Paul, who is 31 years his junior.

These worries were amplified when Tyson had to withdraw from the original fight due to an ulcer flare-up and was advised by doctors to cease training. However, he has since returned to the gym.

The showdown between Paul and Tyson is set for November 15 at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas. ‘The Problem Child’ enters the fight fresh off a knockout victory over Mike Perry in July. With a record of 10-1, Paul’s only loss in the sport was to Tommy Fury last year.