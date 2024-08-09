



Mike Tyson failed to achieve his Olympic dream during his legendary boxing career. The iconic heavyweight claimed two Junior Olympic titles and was a Golden Gloves winner in his amateur days but it was not enough to represent Team USA at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. Tyson became the youngest-ever heavyweight champion, aged 20, going on to unify two more belts in an undisputed reign that lasted for more than two years. He was renowned for his dominance, building a 37-0 record with 33 KOs before his 24th birthday. Remarkably, Tyson, 58, is preparing to return to the ring against social media star Jake Paul in November. Despite amassing accolades in the amateur ranks and displaying phenomenal talent from a young age, Tyson suffered Olympic heartbreak in 1984. He reached the final of the Olympic trials but lost on points to Henry Tillman. A month later, Tyson was given a rematch with Tillman and suffered a split decision defeat that finally ended his dreams of competing for Team USA.

Reflecting on the Olympic trials, Tyson said: “When they announced the decision, I couldn’t believe they gave it to Tillman. The whole amateur boxing establishment hated me. “They didn’t like my cocky Brownsville attitude. I was behaving myself but you could still see that New York swagger coming out.” Tillman may not have reached the dizzying heights of Tyson in the pro boxing scene, but he did win Olympic gold on his home turf, outboxing Canada’s Willie DeWit in the final. When Tyson and Tillman faced off for a third time in their careers, the tables were turned dramatically.

Following the shocking first defeat of Tyson’s career against Buster Douglas, he was scheduled to face Tillman in his comeback fight. Six years on from Tyson’s Olympic agony, he avenged his two defeats to Tillman with an emphatic first-round KO. As for the Olympic gold medalist, he would retire with a 25-6 record, losing his sole cruiserweight world title fight to Evander Holyfield in 1987. Despite the ups and downs in the ring, the LA Olympic victory remains a cherished memory for Tillman. “Winning the Olympic gold medal at home was so special,” Tillman said during a 2020 interview with USA Boxing. “My mother and father were there with a lot of my South Central friends. “That really made it over the top special. I was the most unlikely to make it, but my mother and father kept me grounded.”





