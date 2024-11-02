Mike Tyson has refuted claims that he is consuming raw meat in preparation for his forthcoming face-off with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The two boxing heavyweights are set to clash on Friday, November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington before an anticipated crowd of up to 90,000 spectators.
The bout was initially scheduled earlier this year, but Tyson had to withdraw due to an ulcer flare-up. His doctors advised him to halt training, but he has since returned to the gym and assures fans he will be ready for this month’s ring walk.
In a recent chat with Mail Online, Tyson attributed his past health problems to his diet. “I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick”, he said. However, he has stated he’s now avoiding processed foods for the clash with the young American.
Ahead of the original date back in July, Tyson revealed he was eating raw meat for the clash with the social media star. When asked on the Damon Elliott Show why he was looking so good, the 58-year-old said: “Raw meat. I have to eat it now because my opponent is going to be raw meat.”
In a surprising twist during a rapid Q&A with Netflix, Tyson has backtracked on previous claims about his diet, denying he consumes raw meat. When probed about whether he was including raw meat in his diet for the upcoming bout, ‘Iron Mike’ clarified: “I would never eat no damn raw meat. My wife eats raw meat, but I don’t eat raw meat. The Japanese stuff, sushi.”
Last month, Paul disclosed that his adversary is expected to tip the scales at approximately 235lbs for their heavyweight showdown. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Paul, known as ‘The Problem Child’, shared his current weight of 216 pounds and his anticipation to be around 220 pounds on fight day. He also conceded that he foresees Tyson coming in significantly heavier, stating: “Tyson will probably be 235.”
With a reputation as a formidable knockout artist in his heyday, Tyson’s potential fight weight of 235lbs suggests he’s gearing up to deliver an early knockout blow. Meanwhile, Paul, who is 31 years his junior, is not underestimating the challenge, fully cognisant of the fact that the boxing legend’s devastating power might still pose a serious threat.
He has meticulously analysed hours of footage to decode Tyson’s fight strategy, convinced that his opponent will aim “to trap me on the ropes and then get blows off to angles on each side”.
When probed about his game plan, Paul revealed: “To just box on the outside and then use my footwork to be more agile and get him chasing me and then attack him when he’s out of position. That should frustrate him.”
Despite being the younger and arguably more athletic contender, Paul has confessed to pre-match jitters as the countdown to their anticipated clash ticks down to just two weeks. Quizzed on whether he experiences sudden apprehensions regarding the bout, he conceded: “Definitely. The moments of insecurity, especially moving up to heavyweight where [Tyson] has the weight advantage and all of that. He’s insanely powerful and I know he’s taking it seriously.”
Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!