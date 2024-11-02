Mike Tyson has refuted claims that he is consuming raw meat in preparation for his forthcoming face-off with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The two boxing heavyweights are set to clash on Friday, November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington before an anticipated crowd of up to 90,000 spectators.

The bout was initially scheduled earlier this year, but Tyson had to withdraw due to an ulcer flare-up. His doctors advised him to halt training, but he has since returned to the gym and assures fans he will be ready for this month’s ring walk.

In a recent chat with Mail Online, Tyson attributed his past health problems to his diet. “I was doing too much bad food and stuff, and I got sick”, he said. However, he has stated he’s now avoiding processed foods for the clash with the young American.

Ahead of the original date back in July, Tyson revealed he was eating raw meat for the clash with the social media star. When asked on the Damon Elliott Show why he was looking so good, the 58-year-old said: “Raw meat. I have to eat it now because my opponent is going to be raw meat.”

In a surprising twist during a rapid Q&A with Netflix, Tyson has backtracked on previous claims about his diet, denying he consumes raw meat. When probed about whether he was including raw meat in his diet for the upcoming bout, ‘Iron Mike’ clarified: “I would never eat no damn raw meat. My wife eats raw meat, but I don’t eat raw meat. The Japanese stuff, sushi.”