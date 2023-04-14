Mike Tyson backed to knock out Jake Paul as sensational boxing comeback talked up | Boxing | Sport





Former two-weight world champion Zab Judah has backed Mike Tyson to come back and wipe the floor with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in what would prove to be a truly sensational move. The former heavyweight great has recently seen his name linked with The Problem Child despite the fact he has not boxed since November 2020.

Tyson is adamant he will remain out of the game as he continues to enjoy watching boxing from the sidelines. When quizzed on the prospects of a return against Paul, he recently said: “No way! I’m not fighting nobody, I’m just chilling.” Nonetheless, Judah is still adamant Iron Mike has the tools to come back and cause an upset because of how well conditioned his body is for his age. Judah told OLBG: “I think Mike can fight again. If you look at the transformation of his body it’s amazing. “Once you hit your 40s it’s hard, but in your 50s to transform his body the way he did [for the Roy Jones fight] shows a lot of hard work and dedication.

Tyson boxed 56 times professionally, winning 50 of those contents with 44 coming via knockout. His last professional outing came back in 2005 when he was beaten by Kevin McBride after nearly one year out of the ring. He was also knocked out by Danny Williams in his penultimate fight, highlighting his drastic fall from grace after previously dominating the heavyweight picture. Speaking in 2021 on the Hotboxin’ Podcast, Tyson incredibly claimed he was targeting three big-name exhibition fights as he talked up the prospect of trading leather with WBC world champion Tyson Fury.

He said “I want Holyfield and I want Lennox Lewis this year. “I want both of them, I want to get them both this year. I also want to box an exhibition with Tyson Fury. “If I do that – even if I can get those two guys [Lewis and Holyfield], I’ll say, ‘This is a wrap, I’m just gonna live life.’ “And that’s just exhibitions. I’m gonna break all my professional records with exhibitions.” Tyson is yet to double down on any of those vows and has instead remained away from the boxing ring.









