Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are shrugging off their critics as they prepare for their professional bout on 20 July at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tyson will be the ripe age of 58 when he steps into the ring to face YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Paul, who is three decades his junior.

The fight announcement has been met with heavy criticism from fans and boxing figures alike, with particular concerns raised over Tyson’s health, given that the former heavyweight champion once relied on a support cane.

However, recent sparring videos have quelled some of these concerns, showcasing Tyson’s formidable punching power. In a promotional video for Netflix, Tyson and Paul read through some negative comments, responding with explicit retorts.

“I hope Mike bites Jake’s ear off,” one fan joked, which elicited a smile from Tyson. “This fight going to be like watching a pitbull tear apart a chihuahua. Jake got no idea what he got into,” another commented.

Another said: “Can’t believe the greatest boxer of all time is fighting Mike Tyson.” Tyson responded simply: “F*** off.”