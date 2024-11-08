



Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have been told they need to change the rules of their upcoming boxing bout as debate continues to rage over their clash. The pair are scheduled to meet in Texas on November 15 despite Tyson, 58, being 31 years older than his opponent. The man once dubbed ‘The baddest man on the planet’ has not fought professionally since 2005, when his career was ended at the hands of Irish journeyman Kevin McBride. He did take part in an exhibition fight with fellow veteran Ron Jones Jr in November 2020, but the build-up to this showdown with Paul has been plagued by concerns about his health and wellbeing.

And ex-UFC star Brendan Schaub has been scathing about the match-up, arguing a major change needs to be made to entice the public. “You want to get people intrigued with this fight, which they can’t, they keep trying but they can’t,” he said on his The Schaub Show podcast. “Just make it bare knuckle. If Jake gets hit with a bare knuckle against Mike Tyson, this thing is over because now you’re like ‘are they in cahoots together, is there a fix going on?” Given neither fighter has ever fought bare knuckle, then such a dramatic last-minute alteration is unlikely to be sanctioned. The initial date for the event was delayed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up aboard a flight, a development Schaub was sarcastic about.

“I like my boy Mike, but there’s just no appetite for this. Nobody wants to see it,” he continued. “It just doesn’t make sense. They did too big of an arena. I think they overshot. “Yeah I know, the other thing is Mike having to pull out because of ulcers. I don’t get how you’re going to twist this one. Mike Tyson, god bless him, pulled out because of ulcers. You know, it’s just tough.” Despite Schlub’s reservations, 80,000 fans are expected at the AT&T Arena. There is also a major attraction on the undercard, with Katie Taylor in her much-awaited rematch with Amanda Serrano.

The fight will also be broadcast globally on Netflix, with the network expecting millions expected to tune in. Both fighters are set to make more than £15million for their participation. Former boxing heavyweight champion Tyson has repeatedly insisted he’s in the shape to beat the YouTuber. He’s frequently posted videos to underline his fitness, and has vowed that his friendship with Paul won’t hinder his ruthless attitude.





