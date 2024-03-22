Tony Bellew has shared his opinion on the upcoming Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight – and is hoping that it is scripted. Many have criticised both Tyson and Paul for the bout, with the former for accepting the fight at the age of 58, while Paul will once again fight an opponent much older than him.
Paul’s camp is hoping to make the bout a fully-licensed professional fight. That would mean neither opponent would wear headgear and the fight could last up to 10 rounds. The fight is set to be live-streamed on Netflix, with many expecting a bizarre viewing experience.
Tyson has been warned that he risks his health stepping back into the ring at his age, while fighting Paul who is 31 years his junior. And Bellow has admitted he wants the bout to be rehearsed, rather than Tyson to agree to a fully professional bout with Paul.
Bellow told SpinBet: “I am worried about it personally but listen, you don’t know what’s been agreed between the two. It’s frightening that Mike Tyson is going back into a boxing ring against somebody who is more than 30 years older than him. It’s just a bit nuts.
“I’m hoping that the fight is a bit of a circus and a bit scripted because I wouldn’t want to see Mike get hurt in any way shape or form. Let’s see what happens. He is going to be getting paid an awful lot of money and nobody has the right to stop him from doing that.”
He added: “It is sad. I don’t want to see Mike Tyson get hurt, he is one of idols and heroes, I love Mike Tyson and I don’t want to see him get hurt, but I understand it because everyone needs to get paid.
“Everybody has a price and all of these people saying on social media why is he doing that, they also have a price and everyone in the world does and if the price is right then get on with it.
“If somebody offers me the right price, then I’m sorry to say that I am fighting again. I hope Jake Paul gives him the respect he deserves, and I think he will, because if Mike kicks off then Jake Paul is in a really bad way. He’d pull his head off his neck.”
After the fight was announced, numerous individuals in the boxing society criticized the bout, with some having serious concerns for Tyson.
Stephen Hughes, a senior lecturer in medicine at Anglia Ruskin University, even suggested that Tyson risks life-altering, and even potentially fatal injuries due to his age and having previous experiences in the ring.