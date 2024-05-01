



The rules for the upcoming boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have been criticised as “ridiculous” by Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren. The bout, which is set to take place on July 20 at the Dallas Cowboys stadium, will see a 58-year-old Tyson go up against the social media sensation turned boxer.

Despite a significant age gap of 31 years, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations has confirmed that the fight will be recognised as a professional bout, thus affecting both men’s records. Speaking to talkSPORT, Warren, from Queensbury Promotions, expressed his disapproval of the decision to sanction the fight professionally. He said, “I’m a big fan of Jake Paul as a promoter and his business partner, Nakisa [Bidarian]. They’re very smart operators and obviously see this fight will generate public interest and money. Anyone with an ounce of brains knows that it is ridiculous.” However, he added, “But let’s get it right. Mike Tyson is 58 years of age, and he shouldn’t be fighting. It’s as simple as that. If it was an exhibition, you’d get half away with that, but the fact that Texas has licensed the 58-year-old to fight. “What does anybody need to say about that?

“Let’s get it right. You can be on a motorway stuck in a traffic jam, and you get to the end of it,” he continued. “All it is is people who have stopped to look at a crash, and that’s what this is. What will happen for one round is you’re going to get vintage Mike Tyson. He’ll come out throwing bombs for one round, and then it’ll be a 58-year-old guy in the ring with a younger fella.” Most Valuable Promotions, owned by Paul and Holden Boxing, formally declared the transition to a professional bout via an official press statement last Monday. Netflix, along with all involved parties, endorsed the decision, which Paul confirmed on Twitter.

The contentious bout will be fought over eight rounds, each lasting two minutes, with both Paul and Tyson wearing 14-ounce gloves and no headgear. Paul has been widely criticised for taking on Tyson, who is well past his prime, but believes the former undisputed heavyweight champion will be his most challenging adversary yet. “I wasn’t joking when I said this would be a real fight. See you in July, Jake Paul,” Tyson posted on Twitter after the news was official. It is understood that Tyson, who hung up his gloves nearly twenty years ago with a professional record of 50-6 (2NC), will need to pass brain and heart examinations to be deemed fit to fight due to his age.

The professional bout is set for July 20 at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys. Both fighters will have this match reflected on their records. Neither is striving to maintain an undefeated status, as both have faced defeats in their careers. Paul’s last loss was to Tommy Fury in 2023 by split decision, while Tyson’s most recent defeat was in 2005 against Kevin McBride, where he chose not to continue after a knockdown in the sixth round.





